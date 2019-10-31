Rising Medical Solutions Promotes Rachel Fikes to Chief Experience Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions executive, Rachel Fikes, has assumed a new, elevated position with the company as it looks to create further value for its two primary constituencies – its customers and its employee shareholders. Formerly the Vice President of Marketing and Director of the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, Fikes has been promoted to Chief e(X)perience Officer (CXO).

A relatively new role to the C-suite, more companies are realizing the need to tightly integrate their brand, culture, and service delivery. These companies understand that enhancing the customer experience (CX) requires integrating the employee experience (EX) to generate greater business value. The CXO thereby ensures the internal company experience aligns and optimizes the external customer experience.

"Even happy employees cannot deliver what they don't understand," says Fikes. "Keeping our customers' priorities at the forefront of our employees' priorities elevates the experience of both constituencies."

A 20-year insurance services and communications veteran, Fikes leads Rising's Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program she has piloted since its inception in 2013. Now the industry's largest survey of claims leaders, the annual study uses its data findings to advance claims management within workers' compensation. For her leadership, she has garnered such recognition as the Comp Laude® Award and inclusion in Insurance Business' Elite Women listing which recognizes women influencers who are shaping a more diverse insurance industry. In addition to spearheading the Benchmarking Study, Rachel has also directed all of Rising's marketing, communications, and public relations initiatives for the past 15 years.

"Through the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study and years working with our customers, Rachel has developed a deep understanding of the industry's priorities, challenges, and vision for the future," says CEO Jason Beans. "This depth of knowledge will continue to inform Rising's product innovation roadmap and amplify the service experience we deliver to our customers."

One of Fikes' first endeavors in her new role is moderating a session on November 6 at the upcoming National Workers' Compensation and Disability conference. Fikes will be joined by claims leaders from Albertsons Companies, Wegmans Food Markets, and Texas Mutual Insurance in a session entitled, "The Medical Imperative: Progressive Strategies for Cutting Costs, Improving Outcomes."

