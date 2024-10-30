Rising Medical Solutions Publishes 11th Annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study

Survey of 1,300+ Frontline Claims Professionals Reveals Industry Trends and Future Direction

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions today announced the release of its 11th annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study Report. The newly published study builds upon a decade of research into the evolving landscape of modern claims management.

Based on a survey conducted in late 2023, the most recent Report quantifies the challenges, motivations, and experiences of more than 1,300 frontline claims professionals. These professionals, with their expertise, empathy and efficiency, have long been the cornerstone of effective claims management. Yet, despite their pivotal role in driving positive outcomes, their collective voices are rarely the subject of industry-wide analyses.

For the second time in the study's history, and the first time since COVID-19 reshaped our work environment, the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study turns its focus to these essential frontline professionals. The study not only captures their post-pandemic views, it also compares frontline participants' perspectives to those of claims executives surveyed in prior years.

"The 2023 Report uniquely bridges the gap between leadership vision and on-the-ground realities," said Rachel Fikes, Chief Experience Officer and Study Program Director at Rising Medical Solutions. "This dual approach offers an unmatched, 360-degree view of the current state and future potential of industry claim operations."

Key study focus areas include:

Core Competencies: Examining the skills and practices frontline staff identify as most critical to achieving optimal claim outcomes.



Talent Development & Retention: Exploring the impact of remote work, training needs, and the benefits most valued by frontline professionals in the post-pandemic world.



Technology & Data: Assessing the role of technology in claims management, including frontline perspectives on AI and areas for technological enhancement.



Medical Performance Management: Identifying the medical management programs and provider quality metrics that frontline staff consider most crucial.

"By amplifying the voices of those at the forefront of claims and care, we aim to equip organizations in better addressing the challenges and opportunities of talent retention, technology integration, outcomes management, and employee recovery," said Fikes.

Continuing its tradition of industry contribution, the 2023 Study Report will be available to all stakeholders at no cost. Interested parties can request the report here.

About the Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study

The Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study is a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today. The study's mission is to advance claims management in the industry by providing both quantitative and qualitative data. Through survey research with claims leaders and practitioners nationwide, the program generates actionable intelligence for claims organizations to evaluate priorities, challenges, and strategies amongst their peers. Conceived and directed by Rising Medical Solutions, the ongoing program is a collaboration of industry executives representing diverse organizational perspectives, including the Study's Principal Researcher and Advisory Council:

Denise Zoe Algire , Director of Health, Albertsons Companies

, Director of Health, Albertsons Companies Paul Kearney , Chief Claims Officer, AF Group

, Chief Claims Officer, Robert Biltz , VP, Workers' Comp Claims Management, AmTrust Financial Services

, VP, Workers' Comp Claims Management, AmTrust Financial Services Tyrone Spears , Chief, Workers' Comp Division, City of Los Angeles

, Chief, Workers' Comp Division, Daniel Labezius , SVP, Claims & Medical Care Management, Eastern Alliance

, SVP, Claims & Medical Care Management, Eastern Alliance Thomas Stark , RVP, Commercial Lines, Encova Insurance

, RVP, Commercial Lines, Encova Insurance Helen Weber , AVP, Head of Medical Strategy, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

, AVP, Head of Medical Strategy, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Adam Seidner MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Hartford

MD, Chief Medical Officer, The Victoria Kennedy, VP, Workers' Comp, Linea Solutions

Jaclyn Tiger , Sr. Director, Claims, Workers' Comp, Markel

, Sr. Director, Claims, Workers' Comp, Markel Matthew Harmon , Sr. VP, Claims, The MEMIC Group

, Sr. VP, Claims, The MEMIC Group Michele Lewis , Medical Services Director, Montana State Fund

, Medical Services Director, Montana State Fund Molly Flanagan , AVP, Workers' Comp Claims, Nationwide

, AVP, Workers' Comp Claims, Nationwide Brigitte Hamilton , VP of Claims, SAIF

, VP of Claims, SAIF Marcos Iglesias MD, VP, Chief Medical Director, Travelers

MD, VP, Chief Medical Director, Travelers Sharon DelGuercio, Sr. Manager, Workers' Comp Claims Management, Walt Disney World Resort

Manager, Workers' Comp Claims Management, Walt Disney World Resort Brian Trick , Sr. Director, Employee Health & Claims Services, Wegmans Food Market

About Rising Medical Solutions | We Make Lives Better.

Rising Medical Solutions is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising's mission is to "make lives better," by taking the pain out of the healthcare experience for those providing, receiving, and paying for medical care.

CONTACT: Rachel Fikes, [email protected]

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC