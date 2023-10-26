Rising Musculoskeletal Conditions and Smart Biomaterials Propel Global Market Growth to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomaterials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomaterials market is experiencing significant growth, with a size of US$ 102.8 billion in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 202.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.43% during 2023-2028. Biomaterials are materials that interact with biological systems and are used in various medical applications, including neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, wound care, dentistry, and plastic surgery.

Key Market Trends:

Musculoskeletal Conditions: The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions, coupled with a growing geriatric population, is driving market growth. Biomaterials are used in medical implants, such as heart valves, stents, artificial joints, and dental implants, addressing various health needs. Advanced Technologies: Advancements in molecular self-assembly, polymer synthesis, and microfabrication technologies have led to next-generation smart biomaterials. These biomaterials can adapt to physiological changes and stimuli, enhancing their applications. Product Innovations: Market players are focusing on product innovations to offer better services. This includes the development of biomaterials for cardiac repair and regeneration, drug delivery, and extracellular matrix substitutes. Cardiovascular Diseases: The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is contributing to the demand for biomaterials, especially in the field of cardiology. Awareness and Advantages: Increasing awareness among the public about the advantages of biomaterials is boosting market growth.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on type, application, and region:

By Type:

Natural Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterial

Ceramic Biomaterial

Polymeric Biomaterial

By Application:

Neurology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Wound Care

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global biomaterials market include BASF SE, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Collagen Matrix Inc., CoorsTek Inc., Corbion N.V., Dentsply Sirona, Evonik Industries AG, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Victrex plc, and Zimmer Biomet.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global biomaterials market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate during 2023-2028? What are the key growth drivers of the biomaterials market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market? What are the types of biomaterials and their applications? Which regions are key in the global biomaterials market? Who are the key players in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qd6bu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets