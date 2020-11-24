Rising Nigerian Pop Singer Prescott Armani Drops New (EP) – Far Away

"Doctors and music professionals have confirmed that the Far Away EP is more contagious than the present coronavirus and the vaccine will be left on all streaming networks around the globe for free," stated Prescott Armani who got his single "My Lady" picked by the editorial team of the global streaming giant Spotify .

Prescott Armani with real name Marvelous Fabian Joseph is a 22yr old Nigerian Afropop singer born into a clergy family and started singing from the age of 11 in his church and several occasions in Benin City – Nigeria, his first recorded music was produced while he attends the Federal polytechnic Auchi – Nigeria where he pushed beyond all odds to groom his fans and listener base today, amongst which he won a local state award as the "Next Celebrity Warri 2017".

"I am very joyed to announce the lunch of my second studio extended-play. I had my first extended-play of 5tracks 'Ginger Me' released in June of 2020, but it's nothing compared to this as I now have the love and support of my partner agency YMR Music. I have done my job to the best of my ability and can speak with confidence that my music will pleasure my listeners," he added.

Far Away EP is inspired by love where the AfroPop guru expresses his emotions and production made possible by some beautiful singers, Hype man, and producers with names like: Woki Nwankwo (Woki Beats), Boidoer, PresdabeatAssasin, and YMR NIG

Listen to "My Lady" by Prescott Armani, while we impatiently anticipate and count the days leading to November 30th for the musical explosion. https://open.spotify.com/album/3NQy5IaRInmKZmMOMtjOPn?si=H9CbnPuaR26XGtcc2wdoKQ

About YMR Music

YMR Music is a Texas–based independent digital music distribution, publishing, and licensing service founded in 2005.

