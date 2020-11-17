Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Monroe County - Utica Shale, Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces a 100% natural gas royalty acquisition in the Utica Shale, Monroe County, OH, from an undisclosed seller. This acquisition is RPR's third 2020 Appalachian Basin transaction.

"Given the Utica's production potential due to significant proven recoverable reserves, this acquisition is anticipated to generate stable cash flow for many years," notes Janie Widman, Vice President of Rising Phoenix Royalties. "From a royalty owner's perspective, asset divestitures like this one often makes sense to settle estates or optimize investment portfolios. Our goal is to provide owners with thoughtful guidance on what makes the best financial sense for their unique divestiture."

RPR helps mineral royalty owners with solutions in selling their mineral assets to achieve financial goals, including but not limited to estate liquidation, investment portfolio diversification, funding retirement, maximizing tax benefits, purchasing real estate, and immediate financial need.

Montage Resources, well site operator of the producing royalty interest acquired by RPR, operates over 325 producing horizontal wells on 195,000 + net effective undeveloped core acres in the Appalachian region. Its current focus is on development of the Marcellus and Utica Shales.

Montage Resources Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) announced earlier this year, a definitive merger agreement where Southwestern Energy will acquire Montage Resources.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) is an exploration and production company with approximately 195,000 net effective core undeveloped acres currently focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of Southeast Ohio, West Virginia, and North Central Pennsylvania. www.montageresources.com .

