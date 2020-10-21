Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Second Yoakum County, Permian Basin, Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) announces its second 2020 Yoakum County, Permian Basin, oil and natural gas royalty acquisition, totaling 24 PDP wells, from an undisclosed seller.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) and Steward Energy LLC, two of the top 3 production companies in Yoakum County, are well-site operators.

"Rising Phoenix Royalties acquired the Yoakum County acquisition through our mineral space network," notes Janie Widman, Vice President, Rising Phoenix Royalties. "Many of our acquisitions are the result of trusted relationships we have within the energy industry."

"We welcome royalty acquisition partnerships with mineral companies that are seeking added backing to complete purchases," continued Widman. "In addition, we purchase assets mineral companies are looking to divest."

Midland, Texas-based Ring Energy, Inc.has 35 years of experience in analyzing, drilling, and production in the San Andres formation with approximately 1,400 wells drilled to date.

Steward Energy LLC, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Frisco, TX, is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company, holding over 100,000 acres in New Mexico and Texas.

RPR, backed by 4 generations of oil and gas industry expertise, helps guide mineral owners nationwide with solutions in selling their mineral assets. Common reasons why RPR clients choose to sell their royalties include liquidating estates, diversifying investment portfolios, funding retirement, maximizing tax benefits, or for immediate financial need. RPR provides a comprehensive analysis of each divestiture to assist owners in achieving their financial and life goals.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free evaluations of royalty interests.

Contact Janie Widman at 214.915.9288 or [email protected] .

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico. Learn more at

www.ringenergy.com.

About Steward Energy LLC

Steward Energy LLC, Frisco, TX, is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties located in the Permian Basin. The company currently holds over 100,000 acres in New Mexico and Texas, with an emphasis on developing low-cost, repeatable drilling opportunities in North America's premier basin. Learn more at www.stewardenergy.net

