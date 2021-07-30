Rising Pop Singer/Songwriter Amanda Ayala From "The Voice" Announces Brand New Release: Seventeen

Artist: Amanda Ayala

Format: Digital Release

Digital Release Date: July 30th 2021

Availability: Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Youtube, Soundcloud and all major retailers

New York-based rising pop starlet Amanda Ayala's life was changed forever when she auditioned for NBC's "The Voice" at only seventeen. She has since appeared on other television shows such as "Who Will Rock You?" and released a handful of charting singles, with her latest track scheduled for release on July 30th 2021.

Aptly titled 'Seventeen', the single is an inner reflection and outward expression of days gone by, providing a nostalgic summer anthem for anyone who misses their youth. Lyricism abundant with emotion and an impassioned vocal performance, 'Seventeen' is an engrossing pop production that draws parallels to the likes of Taylor Swift. Colorful splashes of retro synths complement the nostalgic theme perfectly. The track was produced by Mark Matter, mixed by Mikaelin 'Blue', and mastered by Randy Merrill. With two singles that have already reached Top 100 of the iTunes Rock Chart and Top 100 Hot AC, Amanda is well on her way to securing a spot in the limelight as an artist to watch in 2021 and beyond.

"When people listen to this track I truly hope it takes them back to that age, where they can reminisce on the simpler days when life was just carefree and abundant with those butterfly feelings".

Amanda Ayala

