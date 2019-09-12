Rising Pop Star, Alex Freeman Empowering Kids

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Swift's biggest fan, rising pop-star 12-year-old Alex Freeman just released her fifth original song along with her newest music video on YouTube today at 9 PM eastern.

Alex has studied Taylor Swift and loves how she connects with her fans as well as continued to write her own music. Alex loves how Taylor stays true to her message and performs to large audiences. Alex has been touring this last summer performing her original music as well as covers, she loves the interaction with the crowd.

Alex Freeman "Focused" Cover Art

In the past, Alex has opened for Kidz Bop in front of 12,000 people in New York and at the Florida Family Kids Expo in front of 19,000 spectators. When asked by news reporters from NBC at TWCNY, "How can someone so young bring such high energy, an amazing show and electrify the audience?" Alex answers, "I feel the most alive when I'm on stage, and I give it every ounce of my energy.... the best part is when they give energy back!"

Like Taylor Swift, Alex Freeman has her message. She wants to empower kids to dream big, set goals and go after them with confidence and determination. Alex has spoken to many schools about, being kind, setting goals. She tells the kids, "Every day you get to wake up and decide who you are going to be today....so be amazing, do amazing things and brighten someone's day."

She tells kids to smile and be nice. Alex's first song she wrote when she was 5 years old was called BE NICE, a song she wrote after being bullied, to help other kids being bullied not feel the way she did like no one cared. Alex was so excited when the Black Eyed Peas released a song recently with the same name as her song Be Nice! It is on the top of her playlist. Alex's mom, Kim Freeman added "Alex use to dance in my belly whenever I turned on the Black Eyed Peas and she wouldn't stop moving until I shut the music off". Alex loves the Black Eyed Peas to this day. "I just love music and everything about it, I don't think anyone's life could be complete without it," Alex added in. Tune in to see Alex's newest video Focused launching on YouTube tonight.

Keep an eye out for Miss Alex Freeman, she is a girl on a mission and If I were to bet... She will someday be a household name like her Idol Taylor Swift.

Website: Alexfreemanrocks.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/331bdNzsSEAAbzoFBD9rmi?si=KfB9SJudShK0YcRs0TMteg

Instagram: @alexfreemanrocks

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MissAlexFreeman

NEW VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7BET-ZVpqw

Please direct inquiries to:

Brian Gould

315-254-3186

SOURCE Alex Freeman