Rising Popularity of Commercial & Military Global Drone Markets Skyrocketing

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones are being used for various purposes around the globe, such as providing internet access in rural areas, aerial photography and video recording, surveying and documenting animals, and public service missions. Several firms primarily provide tiny drones for agricultural, aerial photography, and data collecting purposes. Plus there is a rising demand for Photographic Surveillance to Bolster Market Growth and the increasing acceptance of drone deployment in military operations has prompted suppliers to produce drones that may be utilized in a variety of commercial applications. Additionally drone-assisted home deliveries have become a reality as a result of the efforts of logistics and retail organizations such as Amazon and UPS to implement the technology. Because commercial drones can travel at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and transport products weighing less than 5 pounds, the delivery mechanism is projected to reduce delivery time and related expenses. Increased investments in drone technology are also expected to drive long-term industry growth. A report from fact.MR said: "Drones for future structures are becoming increasingly popular in the construction sector. Building managers will be able to meet project objectives more efficiently and quickly if sophisticated photography is used to scan construction sites and drones are used to follow activities throughout the construction lifecycle." Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG).

fact.MR continued: "Many industrial conglomerates and corporate houses are using drones outfitted with thermal imaging cameras during emergency response to make contact with and identify casualties who are not apparent to the human eye. Similarly, hospitals are employing ambulance drones outfitted with defibrillators to provide prompt resuscitation to a patient in need. With climate change wreaking havoc on wildlife, conservationists are employing cutting-edge drone technology to monitor, track, and gather samples from endangered animals. Rising popularity of commercial and business models leveraging drone technology will give the drone industry with precisely the necessary push, allowing stakeholders to lift their game in operational efficiency."

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell Chosen to Present at Peter Diamandis' Abundance360 Summit - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, announced today that CEO Cameron Chell has been chosen to present at Abundance 360's annual conference, March 20 – 23 in Los Angeles.

Each year at the A360 Summit, three presenters are selected to present their "Moonshot" to the audience of thought leaders, financiers, technologists, and futurists. Chell will present his Moonshot: "Creating the Internet of Drones to Serve Global Humanitarian Needs."

Abundance360 (A360) is an entrepreneurial community that brings together a curated global community of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors committed to understanding and leveraging exponential technologies to transform their businesses. The A360 Summit aims to provide entrepreneurs with the approach of what happens when you shoot for 10x vs. 10% growth.

2023 faculty include founder Peter Diamandis, business strategist Tony Robbins, tech entrepreneur will.i.am, Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI and Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO, Acumen.

"I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to speak alongside and in front of such an esteemed group," said Chell. "Drones can do so many things so efficiently including acquiring data and saving lives. At Draganfly, we are deeply passionate about data-driven AI humanitarianism. I look forward to presenting the Global DroneAid Moonshot; Creating the Internet of Drones to Serve Global Humanitarian Needs." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://investor.draganfly.com/press-release/

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), recently announced that Southwest Airlines Co. has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider as the airline advances its digital transformation initiative. This large-scale modernization with AWS is part of the airline's long-term plan to enhance the passenger journey, optimize operations, and efficiently invest in information technology (IT) infrastructure.

"As our preferred cloud provider, AWS will offer solutions that are critical in our drive to modernize our operation, equip our employees with the tools they need to serve our customers, and improve our reliability," said Lauren Woods, senior vice president and chief information officer of Southwest Airlines Co. "With the help of AWS's leading cloud technology and expertise, we will launch improved digital solutions, responsive customer support, and streamlined operations as we deliver on our digital transformation initiatives."

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, recently reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 28, 2023.

"This quarter once again demonstrated the ongoing robust strength of our business, with performance that met or exceeded our expectations," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our performance, reflects strong, growing demand for our broad portfolio of innovative unmanned robotics solutions, with results particularly driven by the significant rise in orders for our advanced Puma and Switchblade systems. AeroVironment's products and services are proving to be essential to Ukraine's defense efforts, of which we're very proud.

"This quarter's performance sets the stage for a strong finish to fiscal 2023 – a transformational year for the Company – and we have modestly increased our top line guidance accordingly. We have also reduced our EPS guidance based on two non-cash impacts; accelerated depreciation tied to our Medium UAS business and greater than expected unrealized losses tied to our equity investments. We believe the Company is well positioned for even better results going forward, as we leverage our attractive, cutting-edge portfolio of products and services to drive continued double-digit organic top-line growth and solid bottom line results."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced recently that it is further increasing its UK-based capability by the addition of key, seasoned engineering and programme/project management personnel highly experienced in jet UAS / Drone systems.

Stacey Rock, President of the Kratos Turbine Technology Division, said, "This strategic and tactical decision and action we have taken helps position Kratos to be a part of key uncrewed aircraft system programs here in the UK and abroad. We're excited about this expansion and strengthening of our technical and programme team in this rapidly growing global defence focus arena. Joining us and supplementing the team are two experienced defence personnel who, between them, have 50+ years of successful complex programme delivery experience within the uncrewed systems arena and an unrivalled understanding of the development and delivery of uncrewed aerial systems."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said: "Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I'm excited by the AI-driven leaps we're about to unveil in Search and beyond. There's also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We're on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet."

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said: "Our Q4 consolidated revenues were $76 billion, up 1% year over year, or up 7% in constant currency, and $283 billion for the full year 2022, up 10%, or up 14% in constant currency. We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth."

