Rising Popularity of Digital Content Worldwide to Steer Direct Carrier Billing Market Past US$ 96.7 Bn by 2032

North America to Remain at The Epicenter of Direct Carrier Billing Market

The latest report by Fact.MR on direct carrier billing market offers an unbiased industry analysis for the period between 2021 and 2031. The study divulges exclusive information about existing opportunities and emerging trends across leading segments in terms of type, platform, and end user.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global direct carrier billing market size is projected to reach US$ 35.8 Bn in 2022, and is expected to grow at a prolific CAGR of 10.4% between 2022 and 2032, reaching around 96.7 US$ Billion by 2032.

Surging demand for games, video-on-demand, and voice calling, along with growing popularity of paid streaming services are expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, rising consumer awareness about direct carrier billing and its benefits and increasing penetration of smartphones and fast speed internet are some of the key factors driving growth in the global direct carrier billing market.

Direct carrier billing is a modern mobile payment method that allows consumers to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bills. It enables users to buy digital products from third-party vendors without using their bank cards.

Rising consumer inclination towards purchasing digital products from their homes is acting as a catalyst for growth and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, growing prevalence of over-the-top (OTT) streaming media service providers, coupled with high adoption of direct carrier billing platforms by these providers will further fuel sales. OTT providers such as Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, Sony, and Hulu are integrating direct carrier billing platforms into their payment offerings to provide a seamless online payment experience.

Growing popularity of pop-culture among youngsters and millennials is spurring demand for audio and video streaming services, which in turn is expected to provide an impetus to sales of direct carrier billing solutions during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of internet and smartphones across developing regions, coupled with growing preference for quick and secure payment methods is expected to fuel the adoption of direct carrier billing platforms.

Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global direct carrier billing market, with the U.S. accounting for a lion's share. Growth in the market is attributable to the rising popularity of digital content platforms and consumer inclinations towards online payments.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 32.2 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 35.8 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 96.7 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 10.4%

Key Takeaways:

Based on the platform, sales in the direct carrier billing for android segment are expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

By type, pure DCB segment is projected to expand at a prolific CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2032.

With rising demand for trending digital content, the U.S direct carrier billing market is forecast to expand at around 10.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The direct carrier billing market in China is expected to grow at 9.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032.

is expected to grow at 9.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling around by 2032. Growing at around 8.9% CAGR, Japan is projected to emerge as an attractive market for direct carrier billing during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for games and video-on-demand services will boost the adoption of direct carrier billing.

Growing awareness about the benefits of carrier billing coupled with increasing consumer preference for digital payment methods will spur demand in the market.

Restraints:

Availability of alternative payment gateways is likely to hamper sales.

Low internet penetration across developing countries might limit the adoption of direct carrier billing.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the direct carrier billing market are introducing new solutions and services for various digital platforms. Moreover, they have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In June 2019 , PayU, the global fintech company acquired iyzico for US$165 million . The acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's customer base.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Bango PLC

Boku, Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Infomedia Services Limited

NTH Mobile,

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

More Valuable Insights on Direct Carrier Billing Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global direct carrier billing market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the direct carrier billing market through detailed segmentation as follows:

Direct Carrier Billing by Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Platform

Direct Carrier Billing for Windows

Direct Carrier Billing for Android

Direct Carrier Billing for IOS

Direct Carrier Billing by End-User

Direct Carrier Billing for Application and Games

Direct Carrier Billing for Online Media

Direct Carrier Billing for Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Region

North America Direct Carrier Billing Market

Latin America Direct Carrier Billing Market

Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market

Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market

Middle East & Africa Direct Carrier Billing Market

Key Questions Covered in the Direct Carrier Billing Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the direct carrier billing market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global direct carrier billing market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the direct carrier billing market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the direct carrier billing market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global direct carrier billing market during 2022-2032?

SOURCE Fact.MR