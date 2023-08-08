Rising Popularity of Palm Oil: Health Benefits and Economic Advantages Propel Market Expansion Worldwide to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Palm Oil Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm oil market is anticipated to grow to US$ 87.40 Billion by 2028, from US$ 74.32 Billion in 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 3.30%.

according to the publisher. Palm oil is a vegetable oil obtained from the fruit of oil palm trees, technically known as Elaeis guineensis. It is available in two forms: crude palm oil, acquired by pressing the fleshy section of the fruit, and palm kernel oil, produced by crushing the stone within the fruit.

Oil palm trees, native to Africa, were imported to Southeast Asia as an attractive tree crop. Palm oil has been used for cooking in Southeast Asia and tropical Africa for millennia. However, due to its functional advantages, adaptability, and broad availability, the food industry has embraced refined palm oil in recent decades.

Market Segmentation:

Form:

  • Palm Kernel Oil
  • Crude Palm Oil
  • RBD Palm Oil (Refined, Bleached, and Deodorized Palm Oil)
  • Others

End-Use:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Biofuel & Energy
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Production:

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Colombia
  • Nigeria
  • Others

Import:

  • India
  • China
  • European Union
  • Pakistan
  • United States
  • Bangladesh
  • Malaysia
  • Egypt
  • Philippines
  • Kenya
  • Other countries

Export:

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Guatemala
  • Colombia
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Other nations

Key Companies:

  • Archer-Daniels
  • Wilmar
  • AAK (Aarhuskarlshamn)
  • Bunge
  • Cargill
  • POSCO
  • Sime Darby
  • Unilever

Market Overview:

Oil palm plants outperform other vegetable crops such as soy, sunflower, and mustard, producing 4-10 times more per unit of land. This high productivity is critical to world food security and nutrition. Additionally, oil palm farms are becoming more and more important on a worldwide scale because of their productivity and affordability.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly drawn to palm oil, particularly due to its elimination of GMOs, gluten, and milk from edible fats, making it a popular choice in the global market. Palm Oil's longer shelf life and lower price compared to other vegetable oils are expected to drive market expansion as more consumers become aware of these health advantages.

The governments of major palm oil producers, like Indonesia and Malaysia, prioritize sustainable and organic practices in response to rising public concerns about agrochemicals and the demand for organic products.

Crude Oil has dominated the global palm oil market since it has less saturated fat than the other types. A sizeable portion of the global palm oil market was accounted for by the end-use segment for biofuel and energy.

Palm oil production is continuously growing in Indonesia. The growing population and rising incomes have made China a major importer of palm oil globally. Due to Indonesia's extensive landmass, hospitable climate, and well-established infrastructure, palm oil exports predominate there.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57jbys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP): Global Market Analysis, Growth Prospects, Trends, and Opportunities 2023-2031

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market Projected to Reach $9.79 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Occurrence of Arrhythmias and Cardiovascular Diseases

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.