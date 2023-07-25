Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Fuel Demand for Contrast Media Agent and Injector Systems

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contrast media agent and injector system market is projected to reach $9.71 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2026. In 2022, the market was valued at $7.63 billion.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, leading to a surge in demand for imaging with contrast media agent and injector systems, and the rising demand for image-guided diagnostics.

Market Lifecycle Stage:

The global contrast media agent and injector system market is in the developing stage, witnessing several collaborations among market players aimed at combining capabilities, expanding the customer base, and marketing, among others. The market's growth opportunities lie in continued research and development activities for manufacturing innovative contrast media agents and injector systems, with pharmaceutical companies increasingly becoming outsourcing-oriented.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product into contrast media agents and injector systems. Among these, contrast media agents dominate the market, particularly in the X-Ray/CT scan modality, with iodine-based contrast media agents being the most prevalent.

Injector systems are categorized by modality, product, and injector type. The CT injector systems lead the market, with consumables and accessories being the dominant product category, and single-head injectors being the most widely used injector type.

Regional Dominance:

North America, including the U.S. and Canada, is the leading region in the global contrast media agent and injector system market.

Recent Developments:

Several key developments have taken place in the global contrast media agent and injector system market. For instance, Bayer AG received approval in Europe for its Ultravist-300, -370, an iodine-based contrast agent for contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM). Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. expanded its business by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, while Bracco Group conducted trials for its FDA-approved VUEWAY (gadopiclenol) injection, a contrast agent for use in MRI, in partnership with Wellstar Health System.

Demand Drivers and Limitations:

The market's growth is driven by increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, upsurge in demand for image-guided diagnostics, and growing number of regulatory approvals. However, the market may face limitations due to rising health concerns post-usage of contrast media agents in the body.

Adding Value to Organizations:

This report provides valuable insights for growth and marketing strategies, competitive strategies, and key developments in the global contrast media agent and injector system market. It offers a comprehensive overview of the leading companies in the market, such as Bayer AG, Bracco Group, General Electric Company, and more.

