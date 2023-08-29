Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Drives Global Methadone Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methadone Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global methadone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during 2023-2030.

This report on global methadone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global methadone market by segmenting the market based on mode of administration, application, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the methadone market are provided in this report. The publisher believes that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease
  • Increased Use of Opioid Misuse

Challenges

  • Side Effects

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Mode of Administration

  • Tablets
  • Liquid
  • Injections

by Application

  • Operation
  • Detoxification
  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

130

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$126.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$184.8 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Companies Mentioned 

  • Aurolife Pharma LLC
  • CentralPharm
  • Diskets
  • Dolophine
  • LUMITOS AG
  • Macfarlan Smith
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Qinghai Pharm
  • Roxane (Boehringer Ingelheim)
  • SimSon Pharma Limited
  • Symetria Recovery
  • VistaPharm

