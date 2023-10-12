Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Surgical Cases Drive Global Wound Cleanser Market - Report Highlights Key Drivers and Impact on Healthcare and Specialty Clinics

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Cleanser Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Wound Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound cleanser market, valued at $1.87 Billion in 2022, is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.34% between 2023 and 2030, reaching $2.43 Billion.

The market's growth is driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an uptick in surgical and trauma cases, increased acceptance of wound cleanser products, a surge in wound infections, and the proliferation of specialty wound care clinics.

Market Introduction

Wound cleansers are vital solutions used to clean and irrigate wounds, playing a pivotal role in wound care management. These products are essential for promoting proper wound healing, preventing infections, and maintaining wound hygiene. Wound cleansers encompass a variety of solutions designed to remove debris, bacteria, and contaminants from wounds, facilitating healing and reducing infection risk.

Impact

The wound cleanser market has significantly impacted healthcare practices in several ways:

Improved Wound Care Practices: Advanced wound cleansers have elevated wound care by providing more effective solutions for cleaning wounds, reducing infection risks, and expediting the healing process. Reduced Infection Rates: Antimicrobial wound cleansers have contributed to lower infection rates in healthcare settings by inhibiting the growth of pathogens, minimizing complications. Faster Healing Times: Innovations in wound cleanser formulations have led to quicker wound healing by efficiently removing debris and dead tissue. Increased Patient Comfort: Gentle and effective wound cleansers enhance patient comfort during treatment, reducing pain and irritation. Lower Healthcare Costs: Wound cleansers prevent complications and expedite healing, resulting in reduced healthcare expenses for patients and healthcare systems. Enhanced Accessibility: Advancements in wound cleanser technologies have made these products accessible across various healthcare settings, ensuring patients receive appropriate care regardless of location. Integration of New Technologies: The wound cleanser market has incorporated innovative technologies, including smart wound cleansers that monitor healing progress, enhancing the effectiveness of wound care.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

Commercial Cleanser

Saline

Commercial Cleansers to Occupy the Largest Share in the Global Wound Cleanser Market (by Product)

Commercial Cleanser: Specially formulated to cleanse and promote wound healing, commercial cleansers offer diverse formulations tailored to specific wound care needs, efficiently removing debris and contaminants.

Saline: Widely used in wound care, saline solutions provide a gentle, effective means of cleansing and irrigating wounds, closely resembling the body's natural fluids.

Segmentation 2: by Wound

Chronic Wound

Acute Wound

Acute Wounds to Dominate the Global Wound Cleanser Market (by Wound Type)

Chronic Wound: Complex, slow-healing wounds, often associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Acute Wound: Predictably healing wounds resulting from external injuries, with a defined healing trajectory.

Segmentation 3: by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare (Over the Counter - OTC)

Hospitals to Dominate the Global Wound Cleanser Market (by End User)

Hospitals are poised for the highest growth due to factors like an aging population, increased public funding, and cost-effectiveness.

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

China led the Asia-Pacific wound cleanser market in 2022, driven by demand for wound recovery products and the rising incidence of chronic wounds, notably among diabetic patients.

Recent Developments in the Wound Cleanser Market

In April 2023 , Sanara MedTech Inc. received 510(k) clearance for Biasurge advanced surgical solution, designed for mechanical cleansing and debris removal from wounds.

, Sanara MedTech Inc. received 510(k) clearance for Biasurge advanced surgical solution, designed for mechanical cleansing and debris removal from wounds. In January 2023 , Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. secured a distribution and pricing agreement for its Microcyn Rx products, allowing distribution through the Defense Logistics Agency.

, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. secured a distribution and pricing agreement for its Microcyn Rx products, allowing distribution through the Defense Logistics Agency. In November 2022 , InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. and Sanara MedTech Inc. formed a partnership for SI Wound Care, LLC, offering innovative wound care solutions.

, InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. and Sanara MedTech Inc. formed a partnership for SI Wound Care, LLC, offering innovative wound care solutions. In June 2023 , Armis Biopharma's VeriCyn Wound Wash received FDA 510(k) clearance for wound cleansing.

, Armis Biopharma's VeriCyn Wound Wash received FDA 510(k) clearance for wound cleansing. In April 2023 , Convatec acquired technology from U.K.-based firm 30 Technology.

, Convatec acquired technology from U.K.-based firm 30 Technology. In February 2023 , Shore Capital Partners sold Argentum Medical to BioDerm.

, Shore Capital Partners sold Argentum Medical to BioDerm. In May 2023 , NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported a $1 million purchase of its NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited.

, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported a purchase of its NeutroPhase Skin and Wound Cleanser by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited. In April 2023 , Sanara MedTech Inc. gained FDA 510(k) clearance for BiaSurges, an advanced surgical solution.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Demand Drivers:

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Disease Leading to Increased Utilization of Wound Cleansers

Rising Number of Surgical and Trauma Cases

Growing Acceptance and Utilization of Wound Cleanser Products

Rise in Prevalence of Wound Infections

Growing Number of Specialty Wound Care Clinics Creating Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products

Restraints:

Lack of Medical Education and Awareness

Lack of Adequate Reimbursement Policies

Opportunities:

Expansion into Emerging Economies

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key companies in the wound cleanser market include 3M, ACTO GmbH, Argentum Medical, LLC, B. Braun S.E., Bactiguard AB, Coloplast Group, Cardinal Health, Inc., Gentell, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanara Medtech, Inc., and Urgo Medical.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global wound cleanser market?

What are the emerging trends within the global wound cleanser market?

How is each segment of the wound cleanser market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the wound cleanser market?

What is the regulatory framework in the global wound cleanser market?

What is the growth potential of the global wound cleanser market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , and and Rest-of-the-World? What are the pricing analysis given by the key players in the industry?

What is the supply chain scenario in the global wound cleanser market?

