Rising Prevalence of Hypertension Boosting Growth in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: TMR Study

Increasing demand for blood transducers propelling overall market; COVID-19 pandemic outbreak boosts market growth

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes expected to augment market growth during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has witnessed a shift in lifestyle especially among the working population who are spending increased number of hours at office spaces. This has impacted the normal functioning of the human body and led to fluctuations in aspects such as blood pressure levels.

As a result, different blood pressure monitoring devices such as automatic blood pressure monitors, blood pressure transducers, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, and sphygmomanometers are witnessing high demand and triggering the market growth.

As per Transparency Market Research study, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at US $1.5Bn in 2020.

Prominent blood pressure monitoring devices market players are looking to generate new revenue streams by launching new products.

For example, Biobeat, in May 2021, launched a new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device.

Furthermore, in a bid to produce improved products that would meet consumer requirements across different end-use industries prominent blood pressure monitoring devices market players are investing in research and development activities.

Key Findings of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Study

Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension Stimulating Growth in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: The past few years have witnessed increase in patient population suffering from hypertension. Key factors behind the increase in prevalence of hypertension include reduced physical activity, increased alcohol consumption and altering lifestyles due to changes in diet. These factors have led increase in blood pressure levels and in turn, fueled product demand and stimulated market growth

The past few years have witnessed increase in patient population suffering from hypertension. Key factors behind the increase in prevalence of hypertension include reduced physical activity, increased alcohol consumption and altering lifestyles due to changes in diet. These factors have led increase in blood pressure levels and in turn, fueled product demand and stimulated market growth Rising Demand for Blood Transducers Augmenting Growth in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in demand for blood transducers. Key reason behind the rise in demand for blood transducers is because of advantages such as strong structural integrity and improved reliability, over other products. Furthermore, blood transducers have been used to transfer key information from blood pressure monitoring tubes to a diseased patient's monitoring system

The last few years have witnessed an increase in demand for blood transducers. Key reason behind the rise in demand for blood transducers is because of advantages such as strong structural integrity and improved reliability, over other products. Furthermore, blood transducers have been used to transfer key information from blood pressure monitoring tubes to a diseased patient's monitoring system COVID-19 Pandemic Boosts Growth in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic fueled the growth in global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Increasing threat of contracting the virus led to patients preferring to monitor their condition at home. This aspect increased product demand and stimulated the growth in overall blood pressure monitoring devices market during the pandemic phase

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is expected to be one of the key driving factors of global blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031

Advancements to existing wearable medical products is triggering the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices and augmenting the growth in blood pressure monitoring devices market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Competition landscape in global blood pressure monitoring devices market is fragmented owing to presence of numerous leading players. It is expected that the entry of new players will intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

In a bid to expand their presence in global market, well-established blood pressure monitoring devices market players are adopting growth strategies such as signing of collaborative agreements with smaller players.

Few prominent players in global market include GE Healthcare, Celularity Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, American Diagnostic Corp., and Withings SA.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented as follows:

Device

Sphygmomanometers



Mercury Sphygmomanometers



Aneroid Sphygmomanometers



Digital Sphygmomanometers



Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors



Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors



Blood Pressure Transducers

End-use

Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Homecare Settings



Others

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America

