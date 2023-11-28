Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Disability Conditions Globally Projected to Drive the Sales of Digital Scale through 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A new report highlights the rising demand for digital scales, fueled by consumers' increasing focus on health and fitness. The report forecasts a CAGR of 6.1% for the Chinese market from 2024 to 2034, making it one of the most promising regions in the global digital scale market. The report also delves into the market's historical growth trajectory, identifying the key drivers behind its expansion

Digital Scale Market Forecast by Floor Scale and Chair Scale, Global Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast from 2024 to 2034

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital scale market is estimated to be US$ 564.6 million in 2024 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. By 2034, the market is likely to cross a valuation of US$ 877.1 million.

The need for digital scales is being driven by consumers' growing awareness of health and fitness. Digital scales now have better accuracy, updated user interfaces, wireless connectivity, smartphone application integration, and support for health tracking gadgets. The technological developments have improved the usability and attraction of digital scales to a wider consumer base, spurring market expansion.

People actively manage health to fight chronic diseases, signaling a global movement towards preventative healthcare. Digital scales help by giving people the tools to monitor body weight and track changes over time. Regular weight tracking helps make it easier to spot patterns and promote healthy lifestyle choices, which supports preventive healthcare practices.

The prevalence of Parkinson's disease is another driving factor for the digital scale market. Parkinson's disease causes problems keeping balance and walking. Parkinson's disease can cause weight fluctuations and requires monitoring of weight. Thus, the disease is causing demand to increase in the digital scale market.

"Rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease as well as the increasing adoption of a portable scale and more effective methods for obesity management is set to propel the sales of digital scale across the globe," Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Floor scales are the leading product type segment and are anticipated to account for around 24.3% of the market share in 2024.

of the market share in 2024. Geriatric is the age group that prevails as end-user in the market. For 2024, geriatric consumers are expected to contribute to 29.9% of the market share by age group.

China is one of the most promising countries in the market. From 2024 to 2034, the market is slated to evince a CAGR of 6.1% in China .

is one of the most promising countries in the market. From 2024 to 2034, the market is slated to evince a CAGR of 6.1% in . Japan and India are two other Asian countries with potential. For the forecast period, the CAGR for India and Japan is pegged to be 4.9% and 5.0% respectively.

and are two other Asian countries with potential. For the forecast period, the CAGR for and is pegged to be 4.9% and 5.0% respectively. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% in the United Kingdom over the forecast period.

Market Competition

Leading players in the digital scale market are adopting several key strategies such as product launches to strengthen market presence as well as to expand the product portfolio. The market is competitive and does not contain many dominating players. Technological advancement is a key concern for market players. Some of the key companies in the market are Seca GmbH & Co. Kg, Doran Marsden Weighing, KERN & SOHN GmbH, and Scale-Tronix.

Recent Developments

In November 2023 , the Body Pro 2 scale from Withings was introduced, which uses advanced technology for features like diabetes detection.

, the Body Pro 2 scale from Withings was introduced, which uses advanced technology for features like diabetes detection. In September 2023 , Titan announced its intention to enter the market, as it geared up to launch weight scales in 2024.

, Titan announced its intention to enter the market, as it geared up to launch weight scales in 2024. In 2021, Marsden Weighing's Patient Transfer Scale won the Queen's Award for Innovation.

