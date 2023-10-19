Rising Security Threats Propel Demand for Video Surveillance Systems in BFSI and Retail Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video surveillance systems market, valued at US$ 57.0 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth. Projections indicate that the market will reach US$ 135.2 billion by 2028, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights:

Video surveillance systems are technologically advanced monitoring solutions that capture videos and images, which can be compressed, stored, or transmitted over communication networks. These systems are comprised of various components, including recorders, display units, transmission equipment, cameras, monitors, and control systems.

They are deployed for monitoring operations, preventing theft, vandalism, accidents, and damage to property, as well as for enhancing situation awareness and ensuring public safety. Video surveillance systems find applications across various sectors, including residential and commercial establishments.

Market Drivers:

  1. Growth in BFSI Industry: The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is witnessing significant expansion, leading to a higher demand for video surveillance systems to prevent theft, fraudulent transactions, and other security threats.
  2. Retail Sector Demand: The retail industry is adopting video surveillance systems to counteract issues like shoplifting and burglary, driving the market's growth.
  3. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as deep learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing video surveillance systems with advanced analytical functions, including facial recognition, vehicle tracking, and license plate recognition.
  4. Security Concerns: Increasing security concerns related to terror attacks and illegal activities are driving the adoption of video surveillance systems in the defense sector for tracking and monitoring public activities.
  5. High-Definition Cameras: The introduction of high-definition (HD) cameras is further boosting market growth.

Market Segmentation:

  • System Type: Analog Surveillance, IP Surveillance, Hybrid Surveillance
    • IP Surveillance is experiencing substantial adoption due to its advanced features and capabilities.
  • Component: Hardware, Software, Services
    • Hardware, including cameras and recorders, dominates the market.
  • Application: Commercial, Military and Defense, Infrastructure, Residential, Others
    • Commercial applications account for a significant share, driven by security needs in businesses.
  • Enterprise Size: Small Scale Enterprise, Medium Scale Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprise
    • Large-scale enterprises are major users of video surveillance systems.
  • Customer Type: B2B, B2C
    • B2B customers, including businesses and institutions, are prominent users of these systems.

Regional Insights:

  • Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by increased demand in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global video surveillance systems market include Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH), Eagle Eye Networks Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Infinova Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Qognify Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sony Group Corporation, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the current size of the global video surveillance systems market, and what growth is expected through 2028?
  2. How has COVID-19 affected the video surveillance systems market?
  3. What are the significant regional markets?
  4. How is the market segmented by system type, component, application, enterprise size, and customer type?
  5. Who are the major players in the global video surveillance systems market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9ws7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Influencer Marketing and AI Adoption Drive User Generated Content Platform Market: A CAGR of 31.6% Expected

Influencer Marketing and AI Adoption Drive User Generated Content Platform Market: A CAGR of 31.6% Expected

The "User Generated Content Platform Market By Product Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has...
Leading Innovators in Medication Adherence: Profiles of Top Companies Driving Healthcare Transformation

Leading Innovators in Medication Adherence: Profiles of Top Companies Driving Healthcare Transformation

The "Medication Adherence Devices - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.