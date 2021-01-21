Rising Star Julius Ballo Has Sights Set on Olympic Gold

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Ballo, 8-time USA Nation champion boxer, golden gloves champion, junior Olympic gold medalist, two time international gold medalist, and ringside world championship finalist is looking to gear up for 2024 Paris Olympics. Julius Ballo trains out of San Diego, California and is actively training for a roster spot on USAs boxing team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With speed and quickness matching any elite fighter, the gold medal is the ultimate goal. Only 17, Ballo has been training under the same head coach for the last 12 years to become the boxing threat that he is today.

Julius Ballo offers speed, agility, IQ, and power to combine for a lethal array of fighting skill. Still in the amateurs and only 17, the goal is to make the and Olympic continue to fight as a professional boxer for the foreseeable future. Ballo differentiates himself with his unique skill set. His fighting style is aggressive and dominant, not letting his opponents ever catch an advantageous angle during the match. His IQ is also a strength, allowing him to develop an understanding of his opponent round by round.

Julius Ballo was born and raised in San Diego, California. His father emigrated from Iraq and built up many successful businesses. His father is one of his head coaches and still corners Julius in his fights to this day. Julius Ballo can be found training at Bomber Squad Academy based in El Cajon California under head coach Berlin Kerney.

Ballo's ultimate goal is to get gold in the Olympics, then turn pro and become a multi world champion. Most importantly, inspiring people all around the world to do better things and achieve greater goals.

