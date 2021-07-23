Rising Star Pro Golfer Denny McCarthy's PGA Tour Sponsored by Engineered Tax Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) continues its relationship with celebrity pro athletes. First, it engaged two-time Super Bowl winner Ray Crockett, formerly of the Denver Broncos, to act as a wealth management advisor now ETS is sponsoring one of America's up-and-coming pro golfers, Denny McCarthy, on his PGA TOUR. As of this writing, according to the Official World Golf Ranking, he's ranked as the 161st best golfer in the world—an amazing achievement!

Engineered Tax Services Denny McCarthy

As part of the sponsorship, McCarthy acts as a brand ambassador for ETS, wearing the ETS logo on his golf shirt sleeve at PGA Tour events. He's also making scheduled appearances on behalf of ETS, while engaging in marketing and social media campaigns to promote the partnership.

"We're honored to be associated with such a stellar athlete as Denny McCarthy," said Julio Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "I know Denny personally, and he's a wonderful person. We're proud to be partnering with a rising star who exemplifies our values of hard work, perseverance, and professionalism in our drive to be leaders in our field. "

Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, Denny McCarthy has been playing competitive golf since the age of 10, starting with the MAPGA junior tour. While a senior at the University of Virginia, he led the United States to victory in the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship, winning the Eisenhower Trophy and finished tied for 42nd at the 2015 U.S. Open.

After playing in the 2015 Walker Cup, McCarthy turned pro and competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. During the 2017-18 season, he finished 12th place on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Money List. He finished number one on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Money List, and earned exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season. He's a renowned putter who led the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained Putting, for two consecutive seasons. As of this writing, he's 78th in the FedEx Cup standings.

"ETS is an ideal sponsor," said McCarthy. "We're both based in Florida, and I'm thrilled ETS and Julio Gonzalez are so supportive of my career. Julio Gonzalez is a nationally recognized tax reform expert and a devoted friend of small businesses in America, and I'm proud to represent ETS and what it stands for."

Check out Denny McCarthy's PGA TOUR schedule.

