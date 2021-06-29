'Rising Star' Winning Institution Amarillo College Selects Aviso Retention as Its Higher Education Equity Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso Retention , a higher education equity solution, today announced a partnership with 'Rising Star' recipient, Amarillo College , to further develop the Texas community college's award-winning focus on improving student outcomes.

Nonprofit Aspen Institute recognized Amarillo College — one of only five community colleges — for its rapidly improving student outcomes. The institution's dedication to further improving student success for all students at the college led them to selecting Aviso Retention as its higher education equity solution. As the college seeks to substantially improve its student retention rate, Aviso Retention's services and solutions, including predictive analytics, student risk assessments and closed-loop visibility among the students and staff will allow the college to have the insights, data and support to proactively address and correct retention rates at Amarillo College. In recent years the college has adopted significant student success reforms focused on lifting students out of poverty and improving graduation rates, particularly among students of color.

Aviso was selected by the college's leaders as they aggressively continue their student success efforts.

"Amarillo College leaders want more than a vendor solution, they want a partner who is strategically aligned with their goals and is invested in the outcomes at their institution," said Heather Taynor, Vice President of Student and Client Success at Aviso Retention. "Together, our partnership provides valuable data-driven insights to improve student success, and we are committed to helping Amarillo College achieve those goals. At Aviso Retention, our goal is to align people, process and technology to accelerate the focus on student success outcomes desired. Providing our innovative platform is only part of the process to improving student outcomes, and we're dedicated to navigating that journey alongside Amarillo College to ensure each student is set up for success."

A yearlong consulting arrangement will allow Aviso to coach and instill best practices at Amarillo as it continues its impressive push to dramatically improve student outcomes.

"We'll be a strategic partner and extension to their team to focus on moving the needle and aligning with their innovative approach," Taynor said.

"Amarillo College needs a student success solution, but even more so we need Aviso Retention, who not only has the technology we need, but shares the sentiment we have for maximizing student success for everyone who enrolls at our institution," said Tamara Clunis, VP Academic Affairs at Amarillo College. "Aviso Retention's mission to serve the underserved is a goal we share, and through this partnership, we are certain we can accomplish this goal and make Amarillo College an institution that drives success for each student."

Amarillo College, a member of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and the American Association of Community Colleges, has a total enrollment of about 10,000.

For more information, visit www.avisoretention.com .

About Aviso Retention

Founded in 2012, Aviso Retention is an AI student success software and equity solution that helps underserved colleges and universities keep at-risk students engaged, increase retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion. Aviso does this in a holistic way, by combining proven coaching methodologies with supportive software tools and predictive analytics.

Media Contact

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Aviso Retention

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Aviso Retention