Rising Stars in Cardiac Electrophysiology: ABC Announces 2026-2027 Fellowship Recipients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) proudly announces the recipients of its 2026–2027 Cardiac Electrophysiology (EP) Fellowship Support Awards, which recognize outstanding physicians pursuing advanced subspecialty training in cardiac electrophysiology.

Anthony Fletcher, MD, President of the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Partnering with Johnson & Johnson MedTech, these awards provide four $50,000 grants to fellows who exemplify clinical excellence, leadership, and a commitment to advance health equity in cardiovascular care. The program strengthens electrophysiology, a subspecialty where diverse representation remains limited worldwide.

Following a competitive national selection process, ABC is pleased to recognize the following awardees:

Adeyinka Adeniyi, MD , Morehouse School of Medicine

, Morehouse School of Medicine Hassan "Adam" Alhassan , MD, MPH , Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

, , Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Chidi Amah, MD , Morehouse School of Medicine

, Morehouse School of Medicine Ike Royal Chinyere, MD, PhD, Sarver Heart Center, University of Arizona

"These physicians represent the next generation of leaders committed to equity and innovation in cardiovascular medicine," said Anthony Fletcher, MD, President of ABC. "Through this fellowship, ABC continues to expand pathways for diverse clinicians to excel in advanced cardiac care while transforming outcomes in the communities they serve."

Despite making up just 3% of practicing U.S. cardiologists, Black physicians serve communities facing some of the highest cardiovascular risk. ABC's EP Fellowship is one of several targeted programs addressing inequities in the training pipeline and the growing issue of "cardiology deserts" across the nation—areas where millions lack access to specialized heart care. This fellowship aligns with ABC's broader mission to ensure that every community, regardless of geography or background, has access to the highest standards of cardiovascular expertise.

A Legacy of Fellowship and Workforce Development

The EP Fellowship Support award was launched in early 2025. It builds on ABC's five-decade legacy of fostering excellence in cardiovascular medicine through research, training, and mentorship.

The Association initiated formal Fellowship Programs in Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology in 1994. Since then, ABC has continued to expand its national and industry collaborations. Johnson & Johnson MedTech also partners with ABC on these and other programs, including its scholarship initiatives and the PULSE Student Retreat, reflecting a shared commitment to developing the next generation of cardiovascular leaders.

"From our earliest fellowship in 1984 to today's EP awardees, ABC's mission remains steadfast—to prepare and empower future cardiologists who will advance innovation, equity, and excellence across the cardiovascular field," said Dr. Fletcher.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC)

Founded in 1974, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is a nonprofit organization of cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and community advocates committed to eliminating the disparities that lead to poor cardiovascular outcomes in underserved communities.Membership is open to all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or vocation. ABC promotes health equity through a combination of professional education, patient and community outreach, grassroots advocacy, and science. Learn more at www.abcardio.org.

