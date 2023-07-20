Rising Surgical Procedures and Aging Population Propel Global Market for Operating Room Equipment and Software

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Room Equipment and Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for operating room equipment and software is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

The global operating room equipment and software market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors driving the industry. The rising number of surgeries, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the adoption of advanced technologies are contributing to the expansion of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

The report covers the overall market for operating room equipment and software, including the regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India, are also presented in the report.

Report Highlights:

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the market growth. Minimally invasive procedures offer advantages such as shorter hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery times.

Advanced technologies, including robotic surgery, image-guided surgery, and augmented reality, are making surgeries more precise, efficient, and safe.

Artificial intelligence (AI) integration in the operating room environment is a key trend. AI-powered technologies are improving surgical precision and efficiency.

The market is witnessing partnerships and collaborations as key strategies for market development.

Government incentives and promotions for fuel cell infrastructure present growth opportunities in the market.

The report includes:

49 data tables and 40 additional tables presenting a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global market for operating room equipment and software.

Historical market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Detailed market size and revenue forecasts for the global operating room equipment and software market based on product, equipment type, software type, end user, and geographic region.

Analysis of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market from 2023 to 2028.

Industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved in the market.

Insight into industry structure, current competitive environment, ongoing research (R&D) activities, new product launches, strategic alliances, and company value share analysis.

Review of key patent grants issued on operating room equipment and software.

Elaboration of emerging technologies and new developments in the market.

Descriptive company profiles of leading global players, including Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical System Corp., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Steris Corp.

The global operating room equipment and software market is witnessing rapid growth fueled by the increasing number of surgeries, the demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the adoption of advanced technologies. As the market continues to expand, key players are focusing on innovation and strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge.

