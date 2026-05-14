Rising Team Introduces Arti, the AI Leadership Personal Trainer, Expanding AI Coaching Into a Complete Leadership and Team Development System

The new offering helps enterprises deliver personalized AI coaching, team-building, and

measurable impact in one integrated platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Team, the AI platform transforming leadership development, today announced the official launch of Arti, the AI Leadership Personal Trainer, that helps enterprises deliver personalized growth and support to every manager and team at scale. More than just an AI coach, Arti is a complete leadership development personal trainer that combines custom growth plans, on-demand coaching and working sessions, voice-to-voice roleplay, and interactive team-building in a single platform.

Rising Team

The launch comes as CHROs, CIOs, and other C-suite leaders face growing pressure to boost efficiency and performance by increasing manager scope and upskilling employees in AI. According to Gartner, half of CHROs plan to increase AI spending this year, and their number one priority for 2026 is leader and manager development. Arti is designed for this new reality, delivering personalized, AI leadership development to every manager and team so organizations can scale manager effectiveness and sustain high performance across the enterprise.

Arti anchors Rising Team's complete leadership development system. Generic coaching does not build strong leaders–managers need coaching tailored to their specific situation, practice opportunities matched to their unique needs in the moment, and interactive team experiences that reinforce behavior over time. Arti brings these elements together through an integrated experience, with a safer and more transparent approach to AI coaching. Instead of passively listening or making assumptions about people, Arti helps managers act on specific context employees choose to share, building trust while improving team performance.

"Arti helps every manager build their leadership muscle," said Jennifer Dulski, founder and CEO of Rising Team. "Like a personal fitness trainer, it customizes each manager's plan, schedules the practice, and keeps them consistent—and it gets smarter the more the manager and their team use it. Compared to generic AI coaching tools, Arti is grounded in the specific team and company. Until now, real leadership coaching has been available to a small fraction of managers. With Arti, companies can give every manager a trainer in their corner, and a complete system to make every manager as strong as their best ones."

With Arti, the AI Leadership Personal Trainer, organizations can deliver key features to help managers learn, practice, and apply leadership skills at scale:

Personalized Growth Plans to guide each manager's development based on their strengths, challenges, and real workplace context

to guide each manager's development based on their strengths, challenges, and real workplace context AI Voice Roleplay to practice hard conversations before they happen

to practice hard conversations before they happen AI Coaching to build core leadership skills and get advice about how to tackle top-of-mind challenges

to build core leadership skills and get advice about how to tackle top-of-mind challenges AI Leadership Working Sessions to create practical outputs like clear goals, performance reviews, and feedback scripts

to create practical outputs like clear goals, performance reviews, and feedback scripts Interactive Team-Building Sessions that strengthen connection, reinforce leadership habits and values, and improve team performance

that strengthen connection, reinforce leadership habits and values, and improve team performance Personalized Team Member Insights gathered from team sessions to help managers tailor coaching, feedback, and support to each person's unique preferences and needs

To ensure all of these features are customized to the needs of large enterprises, Arti is grounded in each company's own values, leadership principles, and custom frameworks, and integrated with their tools, including Slack and Microsoft Teams, Google and Microsoft Calendar, and HRIS and LMS platforms. The platform also offers enterprise-grade security, including SSO, SOC2 certification, GDPR & CCPA compliance, and adherence to the EU AI Act and other rapidly developing AI regulations.

Rising Team's customers include Fanatics Commerce and other leading global enterprises deploying Arti to build high-performing leaders at scale.

"At Fanatics, we're focused on helping leaders win in fast-moving, unpredictable environments by elevating the fan experience at every turn," said Matthias Spycher, Chief Technology Officer of Fanatics Commerce. "Rising Team stood out because it expands AI coaching into a more complete approach to leadership development—one that supports managers in the flow of work, scales across global teams, and is customized to reflect our leadership principles."

Rising Team enterprise customers have already seen strong results from using the platform, including 30%+ boosts in employee retention, up to 2x increases in manager effectiveness scores, 60%+ lifts in eNPS, and 3-5% increases in productivity, like issue resolution rates. Organizations reach 5-10x ROI within the first year.

Register for Rising Team's upcoming webinar to see Arti in action. Visit risingteam.com to request a demo.

About Rising Team

Rising Team is the AI platform for building stronger managers and higher-performing teams at scale. Its complete leadership development system helps enterprises turn manager growth into measurable business impact by combining personalized growth plans, AI coaching, roleplay, and interactive team-building in one integrated experience. Rising Team partners with global organizations to improve manager effectiveness, employee retention, and productivity, driving up to 10x ROI within the first year.

SOURCE Rising Team