Rising Title I Funding Provides Opportunities to Schools & Vendors

STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Title I, the cornerstone of the federal government's efforts to improve educational opportunities for disadvantaged students, will receive $15.76 billion in fiscal 2018, up 1.9% from fiscal year 2017.

"Through the No Child Left Behind Act era and into the time of the Every Student Succeeds Act, schools have shared a growing pot of money from Title I, the largest elementary and secondary education program that funds support for low-achieving children especially in high-poverty schools," said Karen Meaney, a senior analyst in Simba Information's Education Group and primary author of that group's new report PreK-12 Budget & Policy Outlook, 2018-2019.

The report tracks federal and state policy and budget developments, including how funding for Title I ranged between $13.9 billion and $15.38 billion from 2008 to 2017, with the exception of the sequester year of 2013 when funding dipped to $13.76 billion.

PreK-12 Budget & Policy Outlook, 2018-2019 also provides information about how the 50 school districts that receive the largest Title I allocations are awarded more than one-fourth of the total funding. In fact, the top three recipients—New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago—get close to 10% of the total funding.

Title I is an area of interest to educational publishers because, although the program is used mainly to pay educator salaries, schools also spend the funds on professional development, educational materials, after-school programs and specialized instruction.

