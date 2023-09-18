Rising Urbanization Fuels the Need for Efficient Traffic Solutions in the Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

The "Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis by Type, Component, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) market is set to experience substantial growth, expanding from $5.44 billion in 2022 to an estimated $23.02 billion by 2030, at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in traffic control systems is revolutionizing urban transportation worldwide. AI integration promises to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and minimize pollution. Additionally, AI-powered systems enable law enforcement agencies to identify traffic rule violators and enforce road traffic discipline effectively. By combining smart traffic management systems with AI and cameras installed at intersections, these systems can detect and identify vehicles disobeying traffic rules, issuing real-time alerts at Central Command Centers and imposing fines on offenders.

Furthermore, advanced traffic management systems can predict congestion, survey road conditions, alert emergency services during accidents, and inform drivers about available parking spots. Several governments, recognizing these benefits, are actively implementing AI-based traffic management systems.

For instance, the government of India announced plans in March 2023 to implement an AI-powered traffic management system in Goa, enhancing signal management, security, and fine issuance while automatically detecting violations and dispatching e-challans to violators' addresses. The rising adoption of AI-based traffic control systems is expected to drive the growth of the ATCS market.

Market Segmentation:

The ATCS market is segmented into various key components:

1. By Application:

Traffic Signal Control

Incident Detection and Management

Journey Time Measurement System

Predictive Traffic Modeling

Traffic Surveillance System

Dynamic Traffic Management

Others

2. By Technology:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

Geographical Information System (GIS)

Cloud Computing

Others

3. By End-User:

Government and Municipalities

Airports and Ports

Urban Traffic Management Centers

Commercial Enterprises

Others

4. By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

and

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing Urban Population and Vehicle Sales: Rising urbanization and vehicle ownership are driving the need for effective traffic management solutions.

Growing Investments in Roadway Infrastructure: Governments worldwide are investing in road construction and transportation infrastructure.

Restraints

Increasing Security Threats: The rise in security concerns poses challenges to traffic control system implementations.

Opportunities

Development of Smart Cities: Governments are focusing on smart city initiatives, promoting adaptive traffic control systems.

Trends

Growing Adoption of AI in Traffic Management Systems: AI integration is expected to continue shaping the future of traffic control systems.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including China , India , Japan , Australia , South Korea , and the Rest of APAC, is witnessing substantial population growth, resulting in increased road and highway construction.

(APAC) region, including , , , , , and the Rest of APAC, is witnessing substantial population growth, resulting in increased road and highway construction. China , for example, announced plans in June 2022 to launch 120 new expressways and national and provincial highway projects, covering over 3,600 km, with a government investment of $27.20 billion .

, for example, announced plans in to launch 120 new expressways and national and provincial highway projects, covering over 3,600 km, with a government investment of . Rapid urbanization in the APAC region is contributing to traffic congestion, particularly in developing countries, further driving the adoption of adaptive traffic control systems.

The development of smart cities and government support for transportation infrastructure are driving the growth of the ATCS market in APAC.

Key Market Players:

Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Ltd

Cubic Transportation Systems Inc

Digicon SA

Econolite Group Inc

Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd

EFKON India Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kimley-Horn and Associates

Q-Free ASA

