Rising Use of Butyl Rubber as a Lubricant Additive and in Pharmaceutical Rubber Products to Drive Market Growth: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Butyl Rubber Market By Type (Regular Butyl Rubber, Brominated Butyl Rubber, Chlorinated Butyl Rubber), By Application (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Tubes & Tires, Wires & Cables, Gaskets, Membranes, Footwear, Conveyer Belts, Protective Clothing, Others), By End-use (Construction, Industrial, Textile Industry, Rubber Industry, Automotive, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global butyl rubber market size was USD 3,906.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,859.8 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Butyl rubber is an elastomeric polymer and is used as primary binder and modifier in adhesives and sealants. The material is a copolymer of isobutylene with minute quantities of isoprene and having low strength. Butyl rubber is also used extensively in packaging applications where the material's low permeability to gases, vapors, and moisture can be advantageous. Butyl rubber has excellent shock absorption characteristics and is vital for various commercial applications. Butyl rubber is also impermeable to air and used in applications where airtight rubber is required. In addition, it is also used as an adhesive sealant for damp roofing, rubber roof repair, and for proper maintenance of roof membranes and these key factors are expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Butyl rubber also has a wide range of applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and butyl rubber stoppers have proven to significantly increase the shelf-life of sterilized media and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and isoprene and is widely used in tubes and in the liners of tubeless tires owing to lower air permeability as compared to other synthetic or natural rubbers. Butyl rubber does not break down easily during the routine mixing process in the mill and has high tensile strength and high resistance to oxidation and many chemicals. These excellent physical and mechanical properties make the material highly suitable for the production of inner tubes and in electric wire and cable insulation, steam hoses, adhesives, and mechanical goods. Butyl rubber can be readily applied on factory equipment and due to its excellent chemical stability, is also used as a serviceable replacement for rubber in various other applications. For instance, butyl rubber acts as a robust elastomer on exposure to warfare agents and decontamination materials as it is harder, less porous, but has sufficient elasticity to form an airtight seal. This has further boosted its use in creating seals in gas masks and protective clothing and is another key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Another application of butyl rubber is chewing gums, in which food-grade butyl rubber is used as the central gum base. It offers elasticity and renders a stubborn and sticky quality to the gum. In addition, a majority of modern surround-sound speakers use butyl rubber as an alternative to foams due to deteriorating nature of foams is expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, volatility in raw material prices and stringent regulatory policies concerned with Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) released during rubber production can hamper market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Regular Butyl Rubber Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Regular butyl rubber is extensively used in the production of of automotive tubes and tires owing to numerous advantages such as high durability and tensile strength, efficient heat control and stability, and consistent inflation pressure and these key factors are expected to contribute to steady revenue growth of the regular butyl rubber segment.

Rising Demand for Butyl Rubber from Automotive Sector:

Automotive segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue growth, which can be attributed to increasing use of butyl rubber in the production of tubeless tires and in tire tubes. Rising demand for more robust tires due to rising production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries across the globe is another key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment. Butyl rubber is also used as a sealant for gap filling, sealing out liquids, sealing joints and cracks, and as a vibration dampener.

North America to Account for a Significantly Large Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing investment for manufacturing of high-performance tires and tubes, presence of a large automotive industry, and increasing use of superior-quality rubber products in residential and commercial construction applications.

Asia Pacific to Lead in Terms of CAGR:

Asia Pacific market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing production of rubber in countries in the region, rising demand for luxury passenger vehicles, increase in number of construction activities, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Lanxess

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Sibur

Panjin Heyun Group

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Formosa Synthetic Rubber

ExxonMobil

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Reliance Industries Limited

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global butyl rubber market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2028)

Regular Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2028)

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Tubes & Tires

Wires & Cables

Gaskets

Membranes

Footwear

Conveyer Belts

Protective Clothing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018-2028)

Construction

Industrial

Textile Industry

Rubber Industry

Automotive

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

