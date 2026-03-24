Rising Workloads Expose Structural Limits in IT Operations, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) teams are struggling to keep pace with accelerating technology demands as operational workloads consume capacity and limit forward planning, according to Info-Tech Research Group. As a result, many IT organizations are becoming bottlenecks to innovation, agility, and resilience. The firm's newly published blueprint, Design the IT Infrastructure & Operations Organization of the Future, provides a structured framework to redesign I&O strategy, structure, skills, and staffing to support a future-ready operating model.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - IT Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) teams are stretched thin by the demands of day-to-day tickets, last-minute projects, and ongoing operational work. Recent insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that widening skills gaps and static staffing levels are placing sustained pressure on I&O teams, reducing their ability to adapt to emerging technologies and evolving enterprise needs.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Phase Methodology for I&O Design (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To help organizations overcome these structural limitations and scaling challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Design the IT Infrastructure & Operations Organization of the Future. The resource provides CIOs and IT leaders with a structured methodology for redesigning I&O functions to support increasingly complex, fast-moving technology environments while maintaining operational stability.

"Technology is changing exponentially, bringing with it a need for new skills, new roles, and new ways of working," says Andrew Sharp, research director of the Infrastructure & Operations practice at Info-Tech Research Group. "I&O teams can't simply hire or train their way out of this. They need to rethink how work is structured, how skills are sourced, and how team culture supports innovation and adaptability."

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Methodology for I&O Design

To help I&O overcome the challenges of maxed-out workloads, ongoing skills gaps, and strategic misalignment, Info-Tech's blueprint maps out a structured, three-phase approach including:

Phase 1: Review the Strategy

CIOs, I&O leaders, and key business stakeholders establish a clear understanding of organizational priorities, technology direction, and transformation drivers. This phase ensures that redesign efforts are anchored in future-state objectives rather than current-state limitations.

Phase 2: Evaluate the Structure

I&O teams redefine how work is organized by clarifying accountabilities, mapping workflows, and improving interactions across teams. This stage focuses on eliminating silos, reducing handoff friction, and ensuring work flows efficiently across functions.

Phase 3: Assess Skills and Staffing Gaps

Leaders conduct a data-driven analysis of skills and capacity to identify gaps and determine how best to source capabilities. This phase emphasizes aligning skills to the right roles and ensuring sufficient capacity to meet both operational and transformational demands.

The firm's resource also includes a set of three actionable tools to help organizations translate strategy into execution, including the Design Sketchbook, the Skills Inventory and Gap Analysis tool, and the Infrastructure & Operations Staffing Calculator.

CIOs and I&O leaders can use the Design the IT Infrastructure & Operations Organization of the Future blueprint to assess their teams holistically and create an adaptable, data-informed operating model that balances reliability with innovation. By applying Info-Tech's framework, organizations can reduce inefficiencies, increase responsiveness, and strengthen alignment between IT operations and organizational goals.

For exclusive and timely commentary from I&O expert Andrew Sharp, and to gain access to the complete Design the IT Infrastructure & Operations Organization of the Future research framework, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group