RisingStar Announces NFT Drop With The Professor on Crypto.com Platform on Sept. 23

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RisingStar and street-baller The Professor have partnered up to use the latest volumetric capture technology and CGI to create "Break Your Ankles" NFT Series. The drop features The Professor's top 6 crossover moves where he "breaks the ankles" of some of the World's most well-known icons (Obama, Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kanye West, and Gary Vee.) Most known for playing on international AND1 Mixtape tour, The Professor is a streetballer and actor.

The Professor

The Professor approached RisingStar to create an NFT series with Crypto.com. RisingStar's volumetric captures are photorealistic, thereby allowing every intricacy of The Professor's movement to be translated to his holograms. RisingStar then took The Professor's holograms and placed him in seven animated worlds rivaling against different pop culture icons. The NFTs will be available to the public on Crypto.com on September 23rd. For each NFT purchased, the owner will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win the opportunity to spend a day and play one-on-one with the professor along with a $20K cash prize.

"We're thrilled to work with The Professor on an NFT drop on Crypto.com. Being at the crux of this cutting-edge technology allows us to create unparalleled user experiences for our fans. Gamification of NFTs with AR opens up a new forefront, where users not only can hold the NFTs in the wallet, but now they can co-create with it and post on their favorite social media. We can't wait to connect with millions of global users on Crypto's platform," said Attila Kralik, founder of RisingStar.

"From AND1 to Spiderman Basketball, The Professor has been breaking ankles and entertaining crowds for decades," said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III. "What he does on the court is incredible, and we're so excited to offer some of his signature moves in NFT form — in such an engaging and topical way."

For more information, please visit Crypto.com and follow @TheProfessor on Twitter, Instagram and @risingstar.ar on Instagram.

About Rising Star AR:

RisingStar is an augmented and virtual reality production studio creating immersive volumetric 3D video content for artists, influencers, and brands. Our Volumetric Video Capture system allows us to maximize the potential of VFX and CGI at a fraction of the cost for other studios. The RisingStar platform is a simplified AR/VR player that lets users create content together with their favorite artists, and creators in a shareable format that works with all of today's popular social media platforms. Follow Instagram: @risingstar.ar

ABOUT CRYPTO.COM

Crypto.com NFT is a carefully curated platform for collecting and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by creators, celebrities and brands from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports and fashion — including the Aston Martin Formula One Team, Beatport, BossLogic, Boy George, Diego Perrone, DRESSX, Heavy Metal Magazine, Lega Serie A, Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash and Snoop Dogg, among many other high-profile artists and clients. Established in March 2021, Crypto.com NFT is powered by Crypto.com — which serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, the Crypto.com Visa Card, the Crypto.com Exchange and the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Follow Crypto.com NFT on Twitter and Instagram: @cryptocomnft. More information is available at Crypto.com/NFT.

