Risk & Insurance Education Alliance and BrokerTech Ventures Launch New Insurtech Insurance Course

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance, in collaboration with BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), is proud to introduce its latest educational initiative, the Introduction to Insurance for Insurtech Professionals module. First announced in June 2024, the program is a self-paced course designed to equip Insurtech professionals with foundational insurance knowledge to improve communications and collaborations within the rapidly evolving insurance and technology sectors.

As the insurtech sector continues to push the boundaries of innovation, there is an increasing need for professionals within this space to understand the complexities of the insurance value chain. The Introduction to Insurance for Insurtech Professionals module aims to bridge this knowledge gap, empowering participants with a thorough understanding of insurance concepts, terminologies, regulations and the technological impacts shaping the industry.

Dan Keough, Chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy and Co-Founder of BrokerTech Ventures, emphasized the significance of this new module for the future of the industry:

"Understanding the foundational aspects of insurance is critical for insurance professionals aiming to create meaningful solutions. This module is a key tool that will help innovators grasp the intricacies of the industry, making their solutions more effective and aligned with industry needs. It's a win for everyone involved."

The course is designed for both early-stage insurtech founders and more experienced professionals who are looking to deepen their understanding of the insurance industry. It is a fully online, 3-hour self-paced course, allowing participants to engage with the content at their own convenience. Participants will gain valuable insights into the core principles of insurance, enabling them to navigate the industry more effectively. The course curriculum combines educational content with real-world applications, offering professionals the tools to bridge their technological expertise with essential insurance knowledge. A Digital Certificate and Badge will be awarded upon completion.

William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of Risk & Insurance Education Alliance commented on the importance of this educational effort:

"We believe this course is a game-changer for insurtech professionals who want to make a lasting impact in the industry. By providing a solid grounding in insurance fundamentals, we're enabling participants to innovate with greater confidence and create solutions that resonate with the market's real needs."

The Alliance and BTV will continue to explore additional avenues for collaboration and partnership as the insurance industry continues to advance and evolve.

