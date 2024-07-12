Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Announces 2024 Outstanding CSR Of The Year State Winners
Jul 12, 2024, 08:31 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then can compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year.
To be eligible for the top state honor, the candidates submitted an essay on the following topic:
"In today's volatile economy, property and auto markets are in turmoil, with soaring rates and inflation impacting agencies and their customers. CSRs face challenges from global events, economic shifts, and emerging risks. Explore how resilience and adaptability are crucial for CSRs to navigate these challenges, maintain customer satisfaction, and share real-life examples of success in meeting evolving customer needs amidst adversity. Discuss how the dual pressures of economic instability and customer expectations shape the role of CSRs, and discuss the innovative approaches and best practices employed to mitigate challenges and foster enduring customer relationships."
2024 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners
Arkansas
Sarah Sutton, CIC, CISR
McGhee Insurance Agency
California
Karen Weddle
HUB International
Colorado
Kirk Malcolm, CRIS
PFS Insurance Group, LLC
Delaware
Julie L. McCaffrey, CIC, CISR
CBM Insurance Group, an Alera Company
Florida
Sherrin Hilliard, PLCS
Strategic Insurance Services
Illinois
Amanda E. Retherford
Heneghan, White, Cutting & Roentz
Indiana
Hannah Agresti
Ashlin Hadden Insurance
Louisiana
Katy Cavin, CISR, API
HUB International
Maine
Jonelle Sherburne
Cross Insurance Agency
Maryland
Danielle Webber, CISR Elite
Maury, Donnelly & Parr
Massachusetts
Amber Bowie
Cross Insurance Agency
Minnesota
Megan Klaphake
Ross Nesbit Agency/Kensington Insurance
Missouri
Rachel Rumker, AIC, AIC-M
Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance Agency
Nebraska
Kimberly Hongsermeier, CISR Elite
Adams Insurance Advisors
Nevada
Kalea Hall, CISR
LP Insurance Services, LLC
New Mexico
Diana Hobbs, ARM
Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency
New York
Nicole Eggert, ACSR
Mackoul Risk Solutions
Ohio
Dorian Harmon, CPRM, CISR
Knight Insurance
Oklahoma
Chris Orr, CSRM, CPCU
BancFirst Insurance Services
Oregon
Kayla Morton
HUB International/Hanson Insurance Group
Pennsylvania
Wanda J. Binder, CISR
Brosky Insurance Agency, Inc.
Puerto Rico
Maria C. Alejandro Estrella, CISR
Riskone Solutions of Puerto Rico
South Carolina
Katherine Watford, CISR
Sumter Insurance Group, Inc.
South Dakota
Rebecca DeSersa
Han, Inc. dba Nelson Insurance Agency
Texas
Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR, ERIS
The Insurance Man & Associates
Virginia
Tristen Privette
Commonwealth Insurance
West Virginia
Christi Lea May, CISR Elite
Insurance Centers, Inc.
Wisconsin
Lindsey Henry, CIC
M3 Insurance Solutions, Inc.
Wyoming
Valerie Roybal, CISR Elite
USI Insurance Services, LLC
Media Contact:
Danielle Janecka
Chief Experience Officer
512-349-6181
[email protected]
SOURCE Risk & Insurance Education Alliance
