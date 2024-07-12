Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Announces 2024 Outstanding CSR Of The Year State Winners

 AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then can compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year. 

To be eligible for the top state honor, the candidates submitted an essay on the following topic:  

"In today's volatile economy, property and auto markets are in turmoil, with soaring rates and inflation impacting agencies and their customers. CSRs face challenges from global events, economic shifts, and emerging risks. Explore how resilience and adaptability are crucial for CSRs to navigate these challenges, maintain customer satisfaction, and share real-life examples of success in meeting evolving customer needs amidst adversity. Discuss how the dual pressures of economic instability and customer expectations shape the role of CSRs, and discuss the innovative approaches and best practices employed to mitigate challenges and foster enduring customer relationships." 

     2024  Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners

Arkansas

Sarah Sutton, CIC, CISR

McGhee Insurance Agency

California

Karen Weddle

HUB International

Colorado

Kirk Malcolm, CRIS

PFS Insurance Group, LLC

Delaware

Julie L. McCaffrey, CIC, CISR

CBM Insurance Group, an Alera Company

Florida

Sherrin Hilliard, PLCS

Strategic Insurance Services

Illinois

Amanda E. Retherford

Heneghan, White, Cutting & Roentz

Indiana

Hannah Agresti

Ashlin Hadden Insurance

Louisiana

Katy Cavin, CISR, API

HUB International

Maine

Jonelle Sherburne

Cross Insurance Agency

Maryland

Danielle Webber, CISR Elite

Maury, Donnelly & Parr

Massachusetts

Amber Bowie

Cross Insurance Agency

Minnesota

Megan Klaphake

Ross Nesbit Agency/Kensington Insurance

Missouri

Rachel Rumker, AIC, AIC-M

Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance Agency

Nebraska

Kimberly Hongsermeier, CISR Elite

Adams Insurance Advisors

Nevada

Kalea Hall, CISR

LP Insurance Services, LLC

New Mexico

Diana Hobbs, ARM

Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency

New York

Nicole Eggert, ACSR

Mackoul Risk Solutions

Ohio

Dorian Harmon, CPRM, CISR

Knight Insurance

Oklahoma

Chris Orr, CSRM, CPCU

BancFirst Insurance Services

Oregon

Kayla Morton

HUB International/Hanson Insurance Group

Pennsylvania

Wanda J. Binder, CISR

Brosky Insurance Agency, Inc.

Puerto Rico

Maria C. Alejandro Estrella, CISR

Riskone Solutions of Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Katherine Watford, CISR

Sumter Insurance Group, Inc.

South Dakota

Rebecca DeSersa

Han, Inc. dba Nelson Insurance Agency

Texas

Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR, ERIS

The Insurance Man & Associates

Virginia

Tristen Privette

Commonwealth Insurance

West Virginia

Christi Lea May, CISR Elite

Insurance Centers, Inc.

Wisconsin

Lindsey Henry, CIC

M3 Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Wyoming

Valerie Roybal, CISR Elite

USI Insurance Services, LLC

Media Contact:
Danielle Janecka
Chief Experience Officer
512-349-6181
[email protected]

