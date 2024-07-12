Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Announces 2024 Outstanding CSR Of The Year State Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then can compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year.

To be eligible for the top state honor, the candidates submitted an essay on the following topic:

"In today's volatile economy, property and auto markets are in turmoil, with soaring rates and inflation impacting agencies and their customers. CSRs face challenges from global events, economic shifts, and emerging risks. Explore how resilience and adaptability are crucial for CSRs to navigate these challenges, maintain customer satisfaction, and share real-life examples of success in meeting evolving customer needs amidst adversity. Discuss how the dual pressures of economic instability and customer expectations shape the role of CSRs, and discuss the innovative approaches and best practices employed to mitigate challenges and foster enduring customer relationships."

2024 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners Arkansas Sarah Sutton, CIC, CISR McGhee Insurance Agency California Karen Weddle HUB International Colorado Kirk Malcolm, CRIS PFS Insurance Group, LLC Delaware Julie L. McCaffrey, CIC, CISR CBM Insurance Group, an Alera Company Florida Sherrin Hilliard, PLCS Strategic Insurance Services Illinois Amanda E. Retherford Heneghan, White, Cutting & Roentz Indiana Hannah Agresti Ashlin Hadden Insurance Louisiana Katy Cavin, CISR, API HUB International Maine Jonelle Sherburne Cross Insurance Agency Maryland Danielle Webber, CISR Elite Maury, Donnelly & Parr Massachusetts Amber Bowie Cross Insurance Agency Minnesota Megan Klaphake Ross Nesbit Agency/Kensington Insurance Missouri Rachel Rumker, AIC, AIC-M Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance Agency Nebraska Kimberly Hongsermeier, CISR Elite Adams Insurance Advisors Nevada Kalea Hall, CISR LP Insurance Services, LLC New Mexico Diana Hobbs, ARM Kysar Millennium Leavitt Insurance Agency New York Nicole Eggert, ACSR Mackoul Risk Solutions Ohio Dorian Harmon, CPRM, CISR Knight Insurance Oklahoma Chris Orr, CSRM, CPCU BancFirst Insurance Services Oregon Kayla Morton HUB International/Hanson Insurance Group Pennsylvania Wanda J. Binder, CISR Brosky Insurance Agency, Inc. Puerto Rico Maria C. Alejandro Estrella, CISR Riskone Solutions of Puerto Rico South Carolina Katherine Watford, CISR Sumter Insurance Group, Inc. South Dakota Rebecca DeSersa Han, Inc. dba Nelson Insurance Agency Texas Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR, ERIS The Insurance Man & Associates Virginia Tristen Privette Commonwealth Insurance West Virginia Christi Lea May, CISR Elite Insurance Centers, Inc. Wisconsin Lindsey Henry, CIC M3 Insurance Solutions, Inc. Wyoming Valerie Roybal, CISR Elite USI Insurance Services, LLC

