Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Becomes First Official Sponsor of the InsHER Podcast

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance proudly announces its role as the first official sponsor of the InsHER Podcast, a groundbreaking series dedicated to celebrating and elevating women shaping the insurance industry. Hosted by Megan Bell, InsHER features inspiring conversations with remarkable women who share their unique stories, insights, and advice, fostering community and promoting leadership across the industry.

Megan Bell, an accomplished insurance marketing and communications professional, envisions a future where women play an equal part in leadership roles within the industry. Her dedication to this vision is reflected in InsHER, which explores women's aspirations for C-level positions and the valuable contributions they bring to the field.

"We are honored to support the InsHER Podcast as its first sponsor," said William J. Hold, CEO of the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create professionals and inspire leadership in the insurance industry. By amplifying voices like Megan's and the incredible women featured on InsHER, we are helping to shape a more talented and innovative future for our profession."

"The support from the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance means so much to our mission," said Megan Bell, host of InsHER. "Together, we are creating a platform that not only celebrates women's achievements but also inspires the next generation of leaders in the insurance industry."

Listeners can explore episodes and learn more at https://www.insherpodcast.com.

About the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance: The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing professional development within the risk and insurance industry. Through nationally recognized designations, courses, and programs, the Alliance empowers professionals to build practical, immediately applicable skills and truly "Own Their Potential." For more information, visit www.riskeducation.org.

Media Contact:

Mitch Dunford

CMO

512-349-6119

[email protected]

SOURCE Risk & Insurance Education Alliance