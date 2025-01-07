Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Partners with PIA of Louisiana to Expand Educational Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance is excited to announce a new partnership with the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) of Louisiana to bring its comprehensive suite of educational programs to insurance and risk professionals across the state. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment to providing high-quality, practical education that empowers professionals to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

Through this partnership, PIA of Louisiana members will gain access to the Alliance's nationally recognized designation programs, including the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR), Certified Risk Managers (CRM), Certified Personal Risk Managers (CPRM), and Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) programs. In addition, members can take advantage of specialized training through the Dynamics Sales Training series and the ever-popular MEGA Seminars.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering advanced education to Louisiana's risk and insurance professionals," said Jody Boudreaux, Executive Director of PIA of Louisiana. "By offering these proven programs, we're equipping our members with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic insurance environment."

The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance's programs are designed to provide practical, real-world learning opportunities led by experienced practitioners. This partnership ensures that Louisiana's risk and insurance community has convenient access to resources that enhance technical skills, support professional development, and foster long-term career growth.

"We are proud to partner with PIA of Louisiana and bring our programs to their members," said Will Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, CEO & President of The Alliance. "This collaboration underscores our mission to deliver exceptional educational experiences that meet the evolving needs of the risk and insurance industry."

For more information about the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance's programs available through PIA of Louisiana, visit https://www.piaoflouisiana.com/educate/ or https://www.riskeducation.org.

