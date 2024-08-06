Risk & Insurance Education Alliance Unveils NEW CIC Self-Paced Course: Commercial Multiline

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk & Insurance Education Alliance is proud to announce the launch of its first Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) self-paced course titled "CIC Commercial Multiline." Crafted to meet the evolving educational needs of today's insurance professionals, this course allows participants to continue expanding their industry knowledge while managing their demanding schedules.

This innovative online course guides participants through the intricacies of aiding commercial clients as they address complex challenges, such as cybersecurity threats and criminal activities, with a focused view from both property and casualty perspectives. Participants will learn to pinpoint and address exposures in Commercial Inland Marine, Crime, Cybersecurity, and Employment Practices Liabilities.

Topics include:

Commercial Inland Marine Concepts and Coverages (6 hours)

Employment Practices Liability Insurance (2 hours)

Crime Coverages and Endorsements (3 hours)

Cyber Exposures and Coverage (3 hours)

Commercial Excess/Umbrella Coverages (2 hours)

The self-paced structure of this course offers flexibility, allowing professionals to engage with the material at their convenience and balance their professional commitments with their personal growth. The course consists of interactive lessons and assessments but is also enriched with case studies to enhance knowledge retention and further understanding of real-world applications.

Each section of CIC Commercial Multiline is available individually, with modules approved for continuing education (CE) credit. This allows participants to tailor their professional development to their specific areas of interest or immediate needs without the commitment to complete the entire course all at once.

The launch of this CIC self-paced course underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive, flexible educational solutions that support insurance professionals in their pursuit of expertise, enhancing the quality of service they provide their clients and delivering superior organizational outcomes.

We invite you to take a definitive step toward fulfilling your potential today by enrolling in our CIC Commercial Multiline course. For more details about the course and registration information, please visit our website.

