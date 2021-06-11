Risk Analytics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Software Type, Service, Risk Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Risk Analytics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Software Type(ETL, Risk Calculation Engines), Service, Risk Type(Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global risk analytics market size to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2021 to USD 64.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as compliance with stringent industry regulations, increasing complexities across business processes, rising digitalization and BPA, and growing data and security breaches are expected to drive the adoption of risk analytics solutions and services.

The GRC software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The Risk analytics market has been segmented based on components into software and services. The software solutions offered in the market include ETL tools, risk calculation engines, scorecard and visualization tools, dashboard analytics and risk reporting tools, and GRC software, and others (operational risk management, human resource risk management, and project risk management). The GRC software segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The GRC software enables organizations to build data strategies for managing several corporate governances and corporate compliance issues to meet regulatory requirements. This leads to the adoption of GRC software in the risk analytics market.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the risk analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode enables resiliency and risk reduction, which is not found in on-premises infrastructure. Cloud-hosted environments enable companies to move more rapidly when there is an outage or disruption as compared to on-premise outages and disruptions because the issues are easier to identify and rectify. This leads to the higher growth of cloud deployment mode.

Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The risk analytics market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations need to adhere to various regulatory compliances. The need to identify the potential threats faced by the organizations leads to the adoption of risk analytics solutions by large organizations.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace due to growing digitalization, business complexity, and rising cyberattacks and fraudulent activities in the region.APAC has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for risk analytics solution providers with a notable increase in risk analytics across both its developed and emerging countries. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the risk analytics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Risk Analytics Market

4.2 Market, by Vertical

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market, by Software Type and Risk Type

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Compliance with Stringent Industry Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Complexities Across Business Processes

5.2.1.3 Rising Digitalization and Bpa

5.2.1.4 Growing Data and Security Breaches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intricate Nature of Regulatory Compliance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Ai and Blockchain Technology in the Market

5.2.3.2 Rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos

5.3 Pricing Model Analysis

5.4 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for the Risk Analytics Market

5.5 Risk Analytics: Evolution

5.6 Risk Analytics: Ecosystem

5.7 Risk Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Regulatory Implications

6 Risk Analytics Market, by Component

7 Risk Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

8 Risk Analytics Market, by Organization Size

9 Risk Analytics Market, by Risk Type

10 Risk Analytics Market, by Vertical

11 Risk Analytics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Revenue Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive Players

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 Market Share/Rank

12.6 Product Footprint

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 SAP

13.2.3 SAS Institute

13.2.4 Oracle

13.2.5 FIS

13.2.6 Moody's Analytics

13.2.7 Verisk Analytics

13.2.8 Alteryx

13.2.9 Axiomsl

13.2.10 Gurucul

13.2.11 Provenir

13.2.12 Bridgei2I

13.2.13 Recorded Future

13.2.14 Acadiasoft

13.2.15 Qlik

13.2.16 Datafactz

13.2.17 Cubelogic Limited

13.2.18 Risk Edge Solutions

13.2.19 Equarius Risk Analytics

13.2.20 Quantifi

13.3 Start-Up/SME Profiles

13.3.1 Actify Data Labs

13.3.2 Amlgo Labs

13.3.3 Zesty.Ai

13.3.4 Artivatic

13.3.5 Attestiv

13.3.6 Riskville

13.3.7 Quantexa

13.3.8 Spin Analytics

13.3.9 Kyvos Insights

13.3.10 Imply

14 Appendix

