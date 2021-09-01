Risk and Treasury Management Software Market 2020-2024 to post a CAGR of 5% | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Treasury And Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 market is expected to have positive growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

On-premises treasury and risk management software is the leading segment in the market.

On-premises treasury and risk management software is the leading segment in the market.

The treasury and risk management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024.

The treasury and risk management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024.

Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the top players in the market.

Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the top players in the market.

The accelerating market growth momentum will offer immense business opportunities to the vendors. However, challenges such as the threat from open-source treasury and risk management software will impede the growth.

The accelerating market growth momentum will offer immense business opportunities to the vendors. However, challenges such as the threat from open-source treasury and risk management software will impede the growth.

34% of the overall market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this treasury and risk management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The treasury and risk management software market report covers the following areas:

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Size

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Trends

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the Treasury and Risk Management Software Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist treasury and risk management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the treasury and risk management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the treasury and risk management software market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of treasury and risk management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Intelligent treasury management software

Blockchain in treasury operations

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Calypso Technology Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finastra

ION Group

Kyriba Corp.

Murex SAS

SAP SE

TreasuryXpress Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

