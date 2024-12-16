Risk Aperture Launches AI360™ to Address Cybersecurity Risks in Artificial Intelligence

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Aperture, a leading cybersecurity firm founded by former senior technology executives from the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and financial sector, announces the launch of AI360™, a groundbreaking solution designed to address the growing cybersecurity risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

AI360™ leverages proprietary algorithms, predictive analytics, and machine learning to deliver actionable insights, helping organizations secure AI systems. Developed from decades of expertise, AI360™ provides a comprehensive framework to manage AI-specific vulnerabilities and threats, such as adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model inference risks.

"As organizations increasingly rely on AI, the associated risks demand specialized expertise and proactive strategies," said Roger Hockenberry, CEO of Risk Aperture. "AI360™ empowers businesses to innovate securely while addressing critical cybersecurity gaps, enabling boards and shareholders to make confident decisions based on actionable intelligence."

Key Features of AI360™

AI360™ evaluates AI systems across four critical dimensions to deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity framework:

Governance : Establishes policies, oversight mechanisms, and compliance protocols aligned with NIST AI RMF, GDPR, and other standards.

: Establishes policies, oversight mechanisms, and compliance protocols aligned with NIST AI RMF, GDPR, and other standards. Security : Advanced measures, including Zero Trust architecture and real-time threat detection, to safeguard AI systems from evolving threats.

: Advanced measures, including Zero Trust architecture and real-time threat detection, to safeguard AI systems from evolving threats. Data : Protect the integrity and privacy of AI data while ensuring ethical use and compliance with regulations like CCPA and ISO 27701.

: Protect the integrity and privacy of AI data while ensuring ethical use and compliance with regulations like CCPA and ISO 27701. Usage: Threat monitoring, traceability, and accountability to mitigate operational risks and unintended consequences.

Companion Tool: AI Insights

To complement AI360™, Risk Aperture offers AI Insights—a benchmarking tool that evaluates an organization's AI readiness by examining governance, budget, technology, culture, and third-party relationships. This supports operational preparedness, delivering actionable recommendations that help strengthen risk management and drive informed investments

in AI innovation.

Broader Cybersecurity Services

In addition to AI360™, Risk Aperture provides a range of strategic digital risk analysis and mitigation services backed by unique expertise in areas such as cloud security. The company's solutions support clients across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and information technology.

About Risk Aperture

Risk Aperture specializes in quantifying and mitigating digital risks, empowering critical industries including financial services, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and information technology. With decades of experience across government and commercial sectors, Risk Aperture delivers practical, innovative solutions to help organizations reduce uncertainty, strengthen resilience, and secure their competitive edge in an era of unprecedented technological transformation.

Learn More

For more information about AI360™ and Risk Aperture's cybersecurity services, or to download the white paper "The Hidden Threat of ShadowAI," visit www.risk-aperture.com.

