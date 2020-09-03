Risk Management Association Among 'Associations That Will Save the World'

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) has been named one of the "100 Associations That Will Save the World" by ASAE, the American Society of Association Executives. RMA, a member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance sound risk management principles in the financial services industry, was honored in ASAE's business category. Other categories included civic engagement, healthcare, and leadership development.

As part of its "100 Associations" selection, RMA was featured in ASAE's Associations Now magazine for empowering RMA members to "assess risk accurately, lend securely, and help local businesses thrive." Associations Now Editor-in-Chief Julie Shoop noted that RMA has been "ramping up its education and training activities to serve financial institutions that face a greatly diversified slate of risks, from traditional credit and market risks to new ones that past generations of bankers had no inkling of, like cyber risk." The "100 Associations" were selected based on outreach through the Associations Now Daily Newsletter, ASAE's Collaborate online community, and social media.

"On behalf of our members, chapters, councils, committees, and board, it is an honor to be recognized as one of ASAE's '100 Associations That Will Save the World,'" RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "For a forward-looking association that is dedicated to helping financial institutions achieve a safer, more equitable, and prosperous world, this is a particularly satisfying achievement."

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.



