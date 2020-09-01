Risk Management Association Announces New Board Leaders

William Bonnell of National Bank of Canada Elected Chair; Michael G. Nassy Elected Vice Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Bonnell, Executive Vice President, Risk Management, and Chief Risk Officer, National Bank of Canada (NBC), was elected chair of The Risk Management Association (RMA). Michael Nassy, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, FVCbank, was elected vice chair. Jodi Richard, Vice Chair and Chief Risk Officer, U.S. Bancorp, was elected Treasurer. Their one-year terms begin September 1, 2020.

"We are excited with the diversity of skills, backgrounds, and experiences of the members of our Board, and it will be an honor to work with them," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "Through the Board's dedication and support, RMA members will benefit from the resources needed to manage the evolving risks of COVID-19, and be in position to optimize their performance in any economic environment."

As NBC's CRO, Bonnell is responsible for enterprise-wide risk management including credit, market, and operational risks, as well as compliance. He previously held leadership positions in capital markets trading, credit risk, and market risk management while working in Montreal, Toronto, London, and Dublin.

"I look forward to serving as chair this year with such outstanding board members and officers. I believe strongly in the purpose and vision of RMA, especially during these difficult times. The stronger we can make our common risk management practices, the more resilient our organizations will be, putting us in an even better position to support our clients and communities," said Bonnell.

Nassy sets the credit culture for the bank and oversees all credit-related activities including concentration management and stress testing, loan policies and procedures, loan servicing and documentation, and loan approvals, along with the ALLL.

Richard oversees all aspects of the company's risk management activities, including operational risk, credit risk, market risk, model risk, global compliance, AML/BSA, independent risk review, and regulatory services.

Newly elected to the RMA Board of Directors for three-year terms are:

Julie Nosser , Director, Credit Risk Administration, Hancock Whitney Bank, New Orleans, La. , who will chair the Chapter Development Council.

, Director, Credit Risk Administration, Hancock Whitney Bank, , who will chair the Chapter Development Council. Crystal Humphreys , Senior Vice President and Director of Risk Management, American National Bank of Texas , Terrell, Texas , who will chair the Community Bank Council.

, Senior Vice President and Director of Risk Management, American National Bank of , , who will chair the Community Bank Council. Mark A. Whipple , Global Co-Head of Securities Lending, Invesco, New York, N.Y. , who will chair the Securities Lending Council.

, Global Co-Head of Securities Lending, Invesco, , who will chair the Securities Lending Council. John K. McNamara , Managing Director and Deputy Chief Auditor, BNY Mellon, New York, N.Y. , who will chair the Internal Audit Council.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

