Risk Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 11.05 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in data and security breaches among enterprises boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global risk management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period. Increase in data and security breaches among enterprises is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising adoption of cloud-based risk management solutions. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configuration of the software poses a challenge. Key market players include Aravo Solutions Inc., Cura Global GRC Solutions PTE LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., Fusion Risk Management Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, LogicGate Inc., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSM International Ltd., SAP SE, Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global risk management software market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Risk Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11055 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Aravo Solutions Inc., Cura Global GRC Solutions PTE LTD., Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., Fusion Risk Management Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, LogicGate Inc., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., ProcessUnity Inc., Riskonnect Inc., RSM International Ltd., SAP SE, Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Driver

Cloud-based risk management solutions are gaining popularity among organizations due to their advantages over traditional on-premises systems. These solutions enable real-time risk visibility, scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. For instance, RiskCloud and LogicManager are cloud-based risk management platforms that offer comprehensive risk management tools and services. They help identify, assess, mitigate, and monitor risks across business activities, providing real-time insights through reporting capabilities. These solutions are particularly beneficial for organizations with multiple locations or remote workers, enabling access from anywhere with an internet connection and promoting team collaboration. Additionally, cloud-based risk management solutions offer enhanced security and data protection through dedicated security teams and advanced security technologies. These factors are driving the growth of the global risk management software market.

The Risk Management Software Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in phishing attacks, extortion, and cybersecurity threats. Awareness towards data security is on the rise, driving the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions. Economic uncertainties and financial constraints have led end-users to seek cost-effective solutions from risk management providers. Deployment modes vary from cloud-based and mobile solutions to on-premises, catering to diverse business needs. Component-wise, predictive analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing are key trends. The insurance sector, financial institutions, IT industry, and other end-users are adopting these solutions for risk assessment, decision making, and risk mitigation activities. Pre-loss prevention and post-loss management activities are crucial in the current digital age, with real-time capabilities, document storage, financial reporting, and integrated banking essential features. Product developers continue to focus on secure technology to combat identity theft and other cyber threats. The market's growth prospects are promising, with rapid digitalization and the widespread use of smartphones driving demand.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Risk management software is a valuable tool for businesses to identify and mitigate potential risks and threats. However, the installation and configuration process can be costly and complex due to customization needs and system integrations. Every business has unique risk management requirements, necessitating a consultation process with vendors to ensure customization. Integration with existing systems, such as financial management or customer relationship management software, also adds complexity. Additionally, data security is a significant consideration, requiring secure installation and configuration, often involving encryption or access control. For instance, a healthcare provider implementing risk management software must consider data privacy and medical record confidentiality, necessitating customization and seamless integration with electronic medical records. These factors contribute to the high cost and complexity of risk management software, potentially hindering market growth.

The Risk Management Software market faces several challenges that organizations must address to ensure effective risk mitigation. Security breaches pose a significant threat, requiring technological expertise to prevent cyber-attacks and data breaches. Developing economies present opportunities for expansion but also bring infrastructure challenges. Trade regulations and production analysis are critical issues, especially in association with legal liabilities and financial uncertainty. Risk management software is a primary driver for addressing these challenges, offering assessment, summarization, and visualization capabilities. However, software installation, configuration, and infrastructure requirements can be complex. Cloud-based applications offer flexibility but introduce security risks, particularly in the work-from-home culture. Moreover, natural disasters and data-related risks add to the complexity. Cybercriminals target digital media and communication networks, causing damage and loss. Strategic decisions regarding risk management software implementation require careful consideration of these challenges and the potential risks involved. The board must be aware of these issues and make informed decisions to mitigate risks and protect their organization.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This risk management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Software- The global risk management software market's software segment is experiencing notable growth due to the rising demand for tools that mitigate risks and enhance organizational performance. This expansion is driven by technological advancements, escalating data volumes, and the necessity for proficient risk analysis and management. Two prominent software types in this market are quantitative risk assessment software and simulation software. Quantitative risk assessment software quantifies risks using statistical tools and algorithms, and it's widely adopted in finance, healthcare, and insurance sectors. Simulation software predicts potential outcomes and evaluates risks' impact on business operations, commonly used in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and energy. Risk management software's advantages include automating complex processes, such as compliance management, which ensures regulatory adherence, streamlines the process, and eliminates manual errors. Additionally, predictive analytics software, a crucial software type, analyzes historical trends to identify potential risks and predict future outcomes, making it indispensable in finance, healthcare, and energy industries. These factors are anticipated to fuel the adoption of software in the global risk management software market throughout the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global GRC platform market is poised for robust growth driven by increasing regulatory complexities and the need for streamlined risk management across industries. GRC platforms integrate governance, risk, and compliance management to enhance operational efficiency and ensure regulatory adherence, thereby mitigating organizational risks effectively.

The global treasury and risk management software market is experiencing significant expansion fueled by rising financial complexities and the imperative for efficient cash flow management. These software solutions empower organizations to optimize liquidity, manage financial risks, and enhance decision-making through advanced analytics and real-time insights, catering to diverse financial needs across sectors.

Research Analysis

The Risk Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid digitalization of businesses and the increasing use of smartphones. Traditional administrative and financial tasks are being automated, making way for real-time risk assessment, decision making, and mitigation activities. Online, cloud-based applications are becoming the preferred choice for end-users, offering document storage and easy access to risks and issues from anywhere. Risk boards can monitor and manage legal liabilities, financial uncertainty, and security risks in real-time. The association between risk management and data security is becoming increasingly important, with the need for robust systems to protect sensitive information. Pre-loss prevention is a key focus area, with organizations seeking to minimize potential issues before they become major problems. Deployment types include on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid solutions.

Market Research Overview

Risk management software is a critical tool for organizations to mitigate various risks in today's digitally-driven world. With the increasing use of smartphones and digitization, administrative and financial tasks are being automated, leading to the growth of cloud-based, real-time risk management solutions. Document storage, financial reporting, integrated banking, and organizational data are some key features of these applications. Product developers are focusing on secure technology to address identity theft and cybersecurity issues in financial institutions and the IT industry. Cloud-based security solutions are primary drivers for growth, with cloud-based application deployment being a preferred mode. Growth segments include developing economies, work-from-home culture, and expanding operations in digital media and communication networks. Risk management software addresses various risks, including financial uncertainty, legal liabilities, security risks, natural disasters, and data-related risks. Innovative solutions for risk assessment, decision making, and mitigation activities are in high demand. End-users include various industries, with deployment types ranging from on-premises to cloud-based. Rapid digitalization and economic uncertainties are primary growth drivers, but cybercrimes, such as phishing attacks, extortion, and cyber-attacks, pose significant challenges. Pre-loss prevention and post-loss management activities are essential components of effective risk management.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio