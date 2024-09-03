Risk Mitigation Consulting Secures Major Prime U.S. Marine Corps Mission Assurance Contract

Company recognized again as the premier Mission Assurance government contractor

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Mitigation Consulting (RMC), a premier provider of risk management, industrial cybersecurity, and engineering services for critical missions and critical infrastructure, announced today that it has been awarded a $28 million prime contract by the U.S. Marine Corps supporting Plans, Policies and Operations (PP&O). The five-year contract provides Marine Corps installations worldwide with Mission Assurance support. RMC spearheads the Marine Corps' Mission Assurance Assessment (MAA) program, providing critical protection from risks to personnel and infrastructure from acts of terrorism and destructive, or potentially destructive, events.

"Securing this prime contract with the U.S. Marine Corps further demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in Mission Assurance," said Vince Kuchar, CEO of RMC. "We are humbled to support the USMC in safeguarding the lives and missions of military personnel, as well as the civilians they protect. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering solutions to support the Marine Corps' critical missions, and it reflects our steadfast resolve to be the leader of Mission Assurance and industrial cybersecurity services supporting the Department of Defense."

Amidst an operating environment of ever-evolving threats from advanced adversaries, the Marine Corps holds its position as the most formidable fighting force. RMC's work will help ensure that mission assurance and risk assessments are ingrained in all facets of the USMC planning, operations and daily activities.

"Our team's relentless focus on quality and performance has been key to earning this trust from the U.S. Marine Corps," said Erin Breen, vice president of critical infrastructure and analysis at RMC. "This contract win highlights our capability to deliver superior protection solutions and strengthens our commitment to supporting the vital work of the USMC. We are proud to contribute to a more secure future for those on the front lines and beyond."

About Risk Mitigation Consulting:

RMC is a global leader in providing comprehensive Mission Assurance and risk management solutions. With a focus on critical infrastructure protection and industrial cybersecurity, RMC is dedicated to protecting the nation's vital assets through technical and engineering services, and management and advisory consulting services. More information can be found at www.rmcglobal.com and on LinkedIn .

