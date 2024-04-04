RISK THEORY ANNOUNCES AMHERST SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

A.M. Best Rated A- VIII

DALLAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory is pleased to announce the addition of Amherst Specialty Insurance Company ("Amherst") as a wholly owned affiliate within the Risk Theory group of companies. Amherst is a Texas domiciled and authorized surplus lines insurer with an A.M. Best rating of A- VIII and is an approved, eligible* or pending** surplus lines insurer in the following states plus the District of Columbia:

AL CO HI KS MA MT NM OK SD VT AK CT ID KY MI NE NY** OR TN WA** AZ DE IL LA MN** NV NC PA** TX WV AR FL IN ME MS NH ND RI UT WI CA* GA IA MD MO NJ OH SC VA WY

Amherst Specialty will insure eligible surplus lines products underwritten by Risk Theory programs. The Risk Theory underwriting programs include Risk Point Auto Dealer, Redstone Construction, Redstone Heavy Iron, and Jupiter Risk Services. These programs provide coverage for Dealer Open Lot, Property, Garage Liability, General Liability, Crime, Inland Marine, Cyber, Pollution, and Excess Liability.

Risk Theory will continue to work with its third party insuring partners for admitted lines products, namely Commercial Auto, which is underwritten by Striker and Risk Point (Garage). In addition to its underwriting programs, Risk Theory will continue to administer claims for all underwritten programs through its TPA, Applied Claims Group.

The addition of Amherst Specialty provides Risk Theory with the ability to offer insurance products tailored to the distinct needs of its retail, wholesale, and reinsurance partners. This strategic affiliation enables it to harness its collective strengths and expertise to provide continuous, nimble, and specialized insurance solutions.

"We look forward to the enhanced opportunities that Amherst Specialty Insurance Company brings to Risk Theory. Our teams of experienced insurance professionals are dedicated to providing expert guidance and support and will communicate specific program details to their producer networks."

For more information about Amherst Specialty Insurance Company and its range of insurance products and services, please visit https://amherstspecialty.com or contact your Business Development representative below.

Bob Tschippert Pepper Snider Wayne Gerdes Vic Garcia EVP Risk Theory Marketing VP Marketing & Business Development VP Marketing & Business Development VP Marketing & Business Development [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] (469) 310-9140 (469) 951-2619 (469) 242-2514 (469) 854-1654

