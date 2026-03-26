Risk Theory Launches Dealer Transit Service to Address $7.4 Billion Vehicle Theft Exposure

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory, a leading platform of insurance distribution businesses, announced the launch of Dealer Transit, a new logistics solution designed to help dealerships mitigate the growing risk of vehicle theft during transit. The program is backed by Risk Point, a Risk Theory Company and underwriting platform specializing in insurance solutions for dealerships.

Dealer Transit

Dealer Transit integrates insurance protection with a technology-enabled transportation platform to provide dealerships with a secure and insured method of transporting vehicles. This initiative reflects Risk Theory's broader strategy of combining underwriting expertise, technology partnerships, and specialized programs to address emerging risks within the industries it serves.

Vehicle theft during transit has become a significant and rapidly escalating challenge for the automotive retail industry. Industry estimates indicate that vehicle theft during transportation contributes to more than $7.4 billion in annual vehicle theft losses nationwide. Risk Point alone paid more than $15 million in transit-related theft claims in the past year, underscoring the scale of the exposure facing dealership operators and their insurers.

Dealer Transit was developed to address this business exposure by combining insurance enhancements with a controlled transportation booking. "Dealer Transit represents a proactive solution to a growing industry problem," said Nanci Valdez, Executive Vice President - Underwriting. "By integrating insured transit protections with a vetted vehicle transportation platform, we're giving dealerships a safer and more predictable way to move inventory while reducing exposure to theft losses."

Key Benefits for Risk Point Policyholders

Dealerships who utilize Dealer Transit and follow the endorsement requirements receive several enhancements to their existing coverage:

Expanded Theft Protection

$0 Deductible for Total Theft Losses

No Loss Run Impact

No Additional Costs

"Dealer Transit is designed to make the safer choice the easiest choice," said Brandon Vernon, Vice President of Transportation at Dealer Transit. "Dealers maintain the same pricing structure while gaining stronger protection and a vetted transportation process."

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory is a vertically integrated specialty insurance platform built to support specialty underwriting, disciplined risk selection, and scalable program economics. The company operates a diversified portfolio of Managing General Agents that deliver integrated distribution, underwriting, claims, analytics, and compliance capabilities across multiple specialty insurance markets. Risk Theory focuses on identifying differentiated opportunities, partnering with high caliber insurance professionals, and building durable businesses positioned for long term leadership within their respective niches.

About Risk Point, A Risk Theory Company

Risk Point provides dependable and flexible dealership insurance, offering garage package and physical damage coverage for cars, RVs, motorcycles, and heavy trucks. Risk Point delivers tailored risk management solutions backed by deep industry expertise to help businesses navigate today's complex risk environment. Learn more at www.riskpoint.com.

About Dealer Transit, A Risk Theory Company

Dealer Transit is a vehicle transportation program developed by Risk Theory to help dealerships reduce exposure to theft during vehicle transport. The program integrates a technology-enabled logistics platform along with a policy endorsement from Risk Point, providing participating dealerships with enhanced coverage protections.

For more information, visit www.DealerTransit.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Risk Theory, LLC