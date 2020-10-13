Risk Theory Launches Downstream Energy Program for Contractors

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory, LLC is excited to announce the launch of a new specialty underwriting unit, Carbon Underwriters, for Downstream Energy Contractors. This exclusive package program offers essential products for downstream energy contractors working in petrochemical plants and refineries in CA, IL, LA, OH, OK, PA, TX, & WA.

Carbon Underwriters multi-line insurance offering, led by niche Vice President Jonathan Doke, is essential for downstream energy contractors working in petrochemical plants and refineries. As industry experts, Carbon understands the insurance needs, and tailor coverage solutions to help fuel growth for downstream energy contractors.

Coverage is written on an admitted and non-admitted basis by an insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and provides the following multi-line insurance coverage solutions:

Business Auto

Commercial General Liability

Commercial Excess Liability

Commercial Property

Commercial Inland Marine

For more information about the Carbon Underwriters Downstream Energy Program for Petrochemical Plant and Refinery Contractors, please visit or email us at www.carbonunderwriters.com or [email protected].

About Risk Theory, LLC

Founded in 2012, Risk Theory is a privately held specialty lines insurance manager with a dedicated focus on delivering niche property & casualty insurance products to underserved markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Risk Theory is licensed to place policies in every state through its nationwide network of producers. Our mission is rooted in pairing market experts with essential products to drive the value and service needed to win in today's complex world. For more information, please visit www.risktheory.com.

