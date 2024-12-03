Risk Theory Launches New High Value Homeowners Insurance

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Risk Services, an affiliate of Risk Theory, is proud to launch its High Value Homeowners Insurance, a new insurance product designed specifically for single-family, high-value homeowner properties with coverage ranging from $800,000 to $10,000,000.

This innovative product, offered on a surplus lines basis and exclusively available to our retail agency network, will initially be available in Texas, with plans to expand nationwide by the end of 2024. With a variety of coverage options, each policy will be custom-tailored to meet the specific needs of high-value home owners.

Risk Theory's expansion into personal lines insurance marks a significant step beyond its well-established commercial insurance portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to addressing the dynamic challenges of the insurance industry with forward-thinking solutions.

"In partnership with an A.M. Best A- insurance company, we are excited to bring our expertise and renowned service to the residential market," said Ed Sustala, Executive Vice President at Risk Theory. "This new product line underscores our dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

For more information about this new residential home insurance product, please visit Jupiter Risk Services or contact your Business Development representative.

For details about Risk Theory's comprehensive range of insurance products and services, please visit Risk Theory or contact your Business Development representative.

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory is a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, recognized for its outstanding products and exceptional customer service. With a solid presence in the commercial insurance market, the company is now expanding into personal lines insurance, focusing on high-value residential properties.

