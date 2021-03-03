Risk Theory Rebrands Dealer Units as Risk Point

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Theory, LLC, is pleased to announce the rebranding of their auto dealer programs as Risk Point. The programs will continue to operate under the leadership of industry veteran and longtime CEO Gary Marshall but will market under the Risk Point brand which the company used in the early years of the physical damage program.

"Returning to Risk Point as the prominent brand for our programs clarifies its strong reputation in the auto dealer insurance sector and clarifies Risk Point's position within the Risk Theory companies," commented Marshall.

As the largest nationwide automotive dealership insurance program in the country that is available to independent agents; Risk Point provides custom coverage solutions for Dealer Open Lot and Garage Package for franchised Auto, Motorcycle, RV, Heavy Truck, and Power Sports dealerships.

The Risk Point brand is supported by the most experienced leadership team in the industry and continues to provide world class insurance solutions to dealerships.

About Risk Theory

Risk Theory is a family investment office that partners with industry specialists focused on solving niche problems within the commercial insurance marketplace. These specialists are experts in distribution, underwriting or claims and are looking for ways to improve their clients risk transfer. The executive teams at Risk Theory bring over 200 years of operational experience within the insurance industry to assist the specialist in building structure around the idea and pursue a profitable long-term venture.

"The Simple Solution to Specialty Insurance" https://risktheory.com/

Media Contact:

Brian Atkinson

(469) 310-9142

[email protected]

SOURCE Risk Theory, LLC

