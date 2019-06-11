Riskalyze Bolsters its Leadership with Industry Veterans from eMoney and Envestnet

AUBURN, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced that it has named Drew DiMarino as Executive Vice President of Sales, and Lori Hardwick as Chairman.

DiMarino joins the company's Senior Leadership Team to lead the firm's sales organization. Hardwick, a Riskalyze board member for over a year, is expanding her role with the firm to help guide its strategy for serving wealth management enterprises.

DiMarino was Head of Sales at eMoney Advisor and joined the company in 2010. He led the company's sales efforts that built the firm prior to its acquisition by Fidelity, and also dramatically increased eMoney's growth post-acquisition as a part of the broader Fidelity organization. Most recently, he led sales and marketing at Apiture, a cloud platform for banks and credit unions.

In his new role at Riskalyze, DiMarino will lead Riskalyze's efforts to grow the firm's client base, expand its work with wealth management enterprises, and drive the success and growth of all the advisors on the platform. He will start on July 15, be based in the firm's east coast hub in Atlanta, Georgia, and will report to CEO Aaron Klein.

"I've long told our team that we're on a journey to build a hundred year company, and a critical part of that journey is finding the best talent to help us take our firm to the next level," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Drew is one of those singular talents in the industry with a unique combination of SaaS software, enterprise and wealth management expertise. He has a track record of creating massive growth and driving incredible success for some of the best advisory firms in our profession. We're incredibly excited to welcome him to Riskalyze."

"The platform Riskalyze has developed has been an integral piece of the financial advisor technology stack for years. Advisory firms that implement the Risk Number® across their entire client base are the firms that are consistently growing, supercharging the quality of their advice, and empowering their clients to invest fearlessly and achieve their long-term financial goals," said Drew DiMarino, Executive Vice President of Sales at Riskalyze. "Helping investors see and fully understand the things their advisors have been telling them for years is a passion of mine, and I am thrilled to join Aaron and the Riskalyze team."

Hardwick was one of the original partners at Envestnet where she was part of the senior leadership team for 16 years, and held the title of Group President of Advisory Services at the time of her departure. She managed Envestnet's enterprise, sales, services, advisor orientation and onboarding during her tenure at the firm. Hardwick left Envestnet to serve as Chief Operating Officer at Pershing, a BNY Mellon Company, and then in 2017, co-founded Advisor Innovation Labs, where she remains an active board member.

In addition to serving as Riskalyze's Chairman, she also serves as CEO, Wealth Tech for Red Rock Strategic Partners, where she provides C-suite consulting and thought leadership for a select group of the industry's top financial services firms.

Hardwick joined Riskalyze's Board of Directors in April 2018. In her expanded role as Chairman, she will represent Riskalyze at industry events, serve as an advisor to Aaron Klein to help set the firm's strategy, and provide guidance to the entire senior leadership team, especially as they expand their service offering for wealth management enterprises.

"There are a few great talents in our industry who can take a rocket ship trajectory and accelerate it even further, and Lori Hardwick is at the top of that list," said Mike McDaniel, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Riskalyze. "We are thrilled to have her as a key part of our team to drive the growth of our firm, and the success of our clients."

"Over the course of the past year while serving on the Riskalyze Board of Directors, I've had the unique opportunity to see first-hand how sophisticated the Riskalyze offering is and how much advisors love it," said Lori Hardwick, Riskalyze Chairman and Board Member. "Knowing what I do about the needs of IBDs, RIAs and banks, I could not be more excited to help Riskalyze accelerate the power that their platform can have in these markets."

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

