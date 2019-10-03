Riskalyze Unveils a Suite of New Product Features Live from the Fearless Investing Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced a slew of major upgrades to its wealth management platform at the company's third annual Fearless Investing Summit. The three-day event brings together the industry's leading financial professionals, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss key financial advisor trends, digital marketing strategies, and lessons in entrepreneurship from more than 40 featured speakers.

"Today is a big day for us and for the tens of thousands of advisors who use the Riskalyze platform every day," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "From client engagement tools, deeper analytics, and a magical trading solution, we are thrilled to deliver the next generation of fearless investing solutions for the advisors we love to serve."

Notable among today's releases are deeper investment analytics, a brand-new risk assessment, and new trading technology that automates trade execution and order allocation across custodians. Announcements include:

Next-Gen Risk Assessment : Today, Riskalyze reinvents the risk tolerance assessment again. Built on the same algorithms that power the existing risk questionnaire, the Next-Gen Risk Assessment delivers consistency and rigor in methodology and results, a revolutionary step forward in user experience, and ongoing stability in a client's Risk Number.

: Today, Riskalyze reinvents the risk tolerance assessment Built on the same algorithms that power the existing risk questionnaire, the Next-Gen Risk Assessment delivers consistency and rigor in methodology and results, a revolutionary step forward in user experience, and ongoing stability in a client's Risk Number. All-New Interactive Advisor Marketing Kit : Riskalyze has long provided a Lead Generation Questionnaire to convert prospects into meaningful opportunities, but now the firm is helping advisors generate those prospects in the first place. The Interactive Advisor Marketing Kit delivers personalized client-facing videos, templates for presentations, brochures and press releases, social media image generators, print items with free delivery, and best-practice guides for compliance approval and online advertising campaigns.

: Riskalyze has long provided a Lead Generation Questionnaire to convert prospects into meaningful opportunities, but now the firm is helping advisors generate those prospects in the first place. The Interactive Advisor Marketing Kit delivers personalized client-facing videos, templates for presentations, brochures and press releases, social media image generators, print items with free delivery, and best-practice guides for compliance approval and online advertising campaigns. Upgrades to Detailed Portfolio Stats : For the thousands of advisors using Detailed Portfolio Stats in Riskalyze Premier to dive deeper into analytics, Riskalyze announced new features including enhanced benchmarking, redesigned Asset Classification, Regional Exposure, and Risk/Reward Scatterplots, new analytics on portfolio composition, size and style, and an all-new Portfolio Sandbox tool that allows advisors to preview their changes to portfolios prior to making actual changes to an account.

: For the thousands of advisors using Detailed Portfolio Stats in Riskalyze Premier to dive deeper into analytics, Riskalyze announced new features including enhanced benchmarking, redesigned Asset Classification, Regional Exposure, and Risk/Reward Scatterplots, new analytics on portfolio composition, size and style, and an all-new Portfolio Sandbox tool that allows advisors to preview their changes to portfolios prior to making actual changes to an account. Individual Security Analysis : Riskalyze delivered a powerful upgrade to its search capabilities, allowing advisors to not just search for clients, but for model portfolios and individual securities as well. Starting today, advisors can pull up a rich set of analytics and metrics for individual stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, turning Riskalyze into the risk and analytics platform for the elite advisory firm.

: Riskalyze delivered a powerful upgrade to its search capabilities, allowing advisors to not just search for clients, but for model portfolios and individual securities as well. Starting today, advisors can pull up a rich set of analytics and metrics for individual stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, turning Riskalyze into the risk and analytics platform for the elite advisory firm. New Partners: Riskalyze's Partner Store includes an ever-expanding collection of free and subscription-based models available to advisors inside their Riskalyze accounts. Several new offerings are now available in the Partner Store, including today's addition of Fidelity Model Portfolios from Fidelity Institutional Asset Management ® .

Riskalyze's Partner Store includes an ever-expanding collection of free and subscription-based models available to advisors inside their Riskalyze accounts. Several new offerings are now available in the Partner Store, including today's addition of Fidelity Model Portfolios from Fidelity Institutional Asset Management . Connected Trading Powered by Flyer: Trading Automation is now seamless for the hundreds of advisors managing billions of dollars in assets on Autopilot. Connected Trading is an end-to-end trade automation platform for advisors eliminating the need for spreadsheets, file uploads and manual account allocations at each custodian.

"We are thrilled to partner with Riskalyze to power Connected Trading," said Brian Ross, CEO at Flyer. "We believe a big part of 'risk done right' is keeping client accounts on target with 'trading done right.' We're excited to deliver Flyer's advanced trading network and APIs to help Riskalyze reinvent how advisors trade."

Alongside the new features, Riskalyze for the first time in years announced new editions of the platform: Riskalyze Select and Riskalyze Elite.

Riskalyze Select is designed to equip smaller advisory firms with a select number of features.

Riskalyze Elite includes the All-New Advisor Marketing Kit, Individual Security Analysis, upgrades to Detailed Portfolio Stats (available later this year), and more.

Current customers on Riskalyze Pro, Riskalyze Premier and other legacy plans are receiving the Next-Gen Risk Assessment and a basic version of Individual Security Stats today as a free upgrade.

Autopilot, now including Connected Trading, is available separately at the RIA level, or through a broker-dealer platform agreement for advisors under a corporate RIA.

"We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Riskalyze as Fidelity continues to expand its offering in the model portfolio space," said Matt Goulet, Senior Vice President, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management. "The full range of Fidelity Model Portfolios are now available on Riskalyze's Partner Store, giving advisors one more way to efficiently implement models and manage individual clients' accounts."

Get real-time updates from the Fearless Investing Summit on Twitter by following @Riskalyze or the hashtag #FISummit.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

