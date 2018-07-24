Riskalyze Unveils a Suite of Updates to the Riskalyze Platform, Including "Riskalyze GPA" and a Mobile App for Advisors

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze today announced the latest advancements to its platform at the company's second annual Fearless Investing Summit. The three-day event brings together the industry's leading financial professionals, experts and entrepreneurs to discuss key financial advisor trends, digital marketing strategies and lessons in entrepreneurship from 41 featured speakers.

Among the platform's latest enhancements is notably the Riskalyze GPA, a brand-new metric highlighting the efficiency of funds and portfolios.

"We're proud of the thousands of advisors who use the Risk Number to talk about risk with their clients, but we all know that not all Risk Number 65 investments are created equally," said Mike McDaniel, co-founder and chief investment officer at Riskalyze. "Riskalyze GPA will give advisors a simple and powerful way to explain risk/reward efficiency, illustrate the impact and value of hedging, and lead the industry toward more efficient investing solutions."

Today's announcements at the Fearless Investing Summit Include:

Riskalyze GPA : A brand-new metric that showcases the efficiency of return per unit of risk. Advisors can win new prospects by highlighting that some investments do a much better job rewarding risk. Because it is both objective and quantitative, GPAs can be applied not only to the fund level but to the account, portfolio and model level as well.

: A brand-new metric that showcases the efficiency of return per unit of risk. Advisors can win new prospects by highlighting that some investments do a much better job rewarding risk. Because it is both objective and quantitative, GPAs can be applied not only to the fund level but to the account, portfolio and model level as well. Riskalyze Mobile App : An incredibly powerful remote control for your Riskalyze account in the palm of your hand. Advisors will be able to respond to new leads, access key client data, check-in on client psychology and approve Autopilot trades with a few taps.

: An incredibly powerful remote control for your Riskalyze account in the palm of your hand. Advisors will be able to respond to new leads, access key client data, check-in on client psychology and approve Autopilot trades with a few taps. Multiple Opinions : An optimized workflow for capturing multiple opinions about what a client's Risk Number should be. Whether you gather opinions from spouses in a marriage, 10 members of an investment committee for a non-profit endowment, or even use it to gather risk tolerance for segmented buckets of money, advisors can easily reconcile those opinions into one simple risk target.

: An optimized workflow for capturing multiple opinions about what a client's Risk Number should be. Whether you gather opinions from spouses in a marriage, 10 members of an investment committee for a non-profit endowment, or even use it to gather risk tolerance for segmented buckets of money, advisors can easily reconcile those opinions into one simple risk target. All-New Client Profile : A new way to paint an even better picture about how much risk the client wants, how much they have in their portfolio and how much risk they need to take to reach their goals. Now, advisors can hot-swap multiple portfolios and compare them in an oft-requested side-by-side view.

: A new way to paint an even better picture about how much risk the client wants, how much they have in their portfolio and how much risk they need to take to reach their goals. Now, advisors can hot-swap multiple portfolios and compare them in an oft-requested side-by-side view. Timeline : A major upgrade to Retirement Maps for all Riskalyze Premier users. With Timeline, you can add events like sending a kid to college, buying a house, or taking Social Security early, and immediately see them reflected in the Retirement Map calculation. Plus, with full API access, great financial planning tools will be able to pull Timeline events right into a client's financial plan.

: A major upgrade to Retirement Maps for all Riskalyze Premier users. With Timeline, you can add events like sending a kid to college, buying a house, or taking Social Security early, and immediately see them reflected in the Retirement Map calculation. Plus, with full API access, great financial planning tools will be able to pull Timeline events right into a client's financial plan. Brand-New User Experience: An edge-to-edge, beautiful design that maximizes screen real estate. With an improved client-facing experience and better ways to search for and import new clients, Riskalyze feels brand new with the same familiarity and intuitiveness the platform has always provided.

"We're really proud of what the product team at Riskalyze has accomplished for our amazing advisors," said Dan Cunningham, vice president of product at Riskalyze. "We think the ability to capture multiple Risk Numbers for spouses, segments of dollars, or members of an investment committee is going to be a game-changer, and the brand-new user interface wraps it all into an incredible new experience for advisors."

The Riskalyze Mobile App was made available to Summit attendees today, and general availability is expected later this year. An Android version will be made available early next year. All Riskalyze users can opt into the new-user experience, which includes Riskalyze GPA, Multiple Opinions, and the new Client Profile, starting today. Timeline will be available to all Riskalyze Premier users in December.

"Today is a big day, not just for Riskalyze, but for every advisor who is a part of the Fearless Investing Movement," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "We've taken a big step in our commitment to equipping advisors on mobile and beyond, and we're just getting started."

Get real-time updates from the Summit by following Riskalyze on Twitter or the hashtag #FISummit.



About Riskalyze



Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform, empowers advisors to automate client accounts with Autopilot, delivers the first risk-centric 401K experience with Riskalyze Retirement Solutions, and enables enterprises to develop real-time visibility, increase revenue, spot issues and navigate changing fiduciary rules with Compliance Cloud. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, custodians and clearing firms use the Riskalyze platform to empower the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

SOURCE Riskalyze

Related Links

http://www.riskalyze.com

