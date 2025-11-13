RiskExec Announces Availability of 2024 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Peer Data In Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec , Inc. ("RiskExec") is pleased to announce the availability of the 2024 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Peer Data within its platform. The federal bank regulatory agencies, as members of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), today released data on small business, small farm, and community development lending during 2024. The Community Reinvestment Act regulations require the agencies to annually disclose this data.

RiskExec downloaded, converted, and verified the information before uploading it for customer use within 4 hours of the data first being released. The RiskExec software platform has been updated with this dataset and 2024 CRA reporting is now available within the Peer Analysis module and CRA module small business and small farm reports.

RiskExec is a powerful cloud-based compliance reporting and analytics platform that enables financial institutions to conduct sophisticated, proactive trend analyses, opportunity analyses, and competitor analyses in-house. RiskExec has been the first provider to go live with newly published data sets every year since 2013.

The 2024 data covers a total of 731 lenders who reported data about originations and purchases of small loans to businesses and farms (loans with original amounts of $1 million or less for small business or $500k for small farm), representing a 1.4 percent increase from the 721 lenders reporting data for 2023. Of the 731 institutions reporting 2024 data, 61 had assets below the mandatory reporting threshold and reported either voluntarily or because they elected to be evaluated as a "large" institution during CRA examinations.

"For over ten years now, RiskExec has been first-to-market with every peer data set. Timely access to comprehensive data is essential when it comes to financial institutions being able to make informed decisions," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Co-Founder & President, RiskExec. "I am proud that our clients are able to log in to gain immediate insights into CRA data on the same day it was made available by federal agencies."

