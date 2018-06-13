RiskExec Now Available to First American Mortgage Solutions Customers

Asurity Technologies provides end-to-end compliance management solutions from 100 percent compliant smart loan documents, and compliance management and analysis platforms built by an ecosystem of engineering to regulatory law experts. RiskExec is a SaaS platform that delivers the analytical tools needed to proactively manage redlining and fair lending compliance, and prepare, manage and easily submit for HMDA and CRA.

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. The company's PredProtect Regulatory Compliance Suite helps streamline the loan origination process by performing detailed compliance checks on every loan and instantly identifying potential violations, so corrections can be made immediately.

"We are committed to providing lenders and servicers with premier data and solutions to originate, close and service quality loans," said Kevin Wall, president of First American Mortgage Solutions. "By teaming with Asurity, we can now provide even more comprehensive solutions to allow our customers to focus on core business objectives while mitigating risk."

About Asurity Technologies

Asurity Technologies is a regulatory technology company that empowers the financial services sector with dynamic solutions to ease complex regulatory management. Asurity's compliance management solutions include guaranteed compliant loan document packages; compliance analysis, management, and reporting including HMDA, CRA, REMA, and fair lending; and in-house engineering, compliance, regulatory law, and finance experts. To learn more about Asurity Technologies, please visit www.asurity.com.

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American's broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.





